Webinar Gives Insight Into Using Aquatics to Rehab Groin Injury

Osteitis pubis may be commonplace and seemingly minor, but it can quickly sideline athletes. A type of groin injury, it occurs when the muscles around the pelvis become inflamed. Over time, untreated osteitis pubis typically leads to serious, intense pain in and around the lower torso, as well as accompanying tenderness and weakness. Without proper intervention, it can hinder performance and lead to complications; consequently, athletes diagnosed with osteitis pubis are prescribed a period of rest followed by rehabilitation.

Because a return to land-based activity can cause a strain on the groin muscles, forward-thinking professionals including Todd Lewarchick, Cleveland Clinic’s Outpatient Rehabilitation Manager, are turning to aquatic environments to work with osteitis pubis clients. To stop this condition from lingering and returning, Lewarchick regularly takes athletes through a series of protocols designed to alleviate pain, correct mechanical issues and strengthen affected muscle groups.

Lewarchick will share his experiences with the participants during a HydroWorx-hosted webinar on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. E.D.T. “Utilizing Aquatic Therapy for Groin Injury: A Case Review” will take attendees on a journey of discovery surrounding the aquatic therapy rehabilitation of a high school athlete with osteitis pubis.

During “Utilizing Aquatic Therapy for Groin Injury: A Case Review,” Lewarchick will touch upon several key topic areas, including:



How the student athlete was diagnosed with osteitis pubis during his pursuit of a Division I football scholarship, including his signs and symptoms that led to injury and eventual recognition.

Why hydrotherapy was chosen as the initial treatment methodology for the high school athlete and how progression models were developed.

What the advantages are of using aquatic therapy for patients who have groin injuries of any type, not just osteitis pubis.

Which specific strength and stability exercises were used during treatment. These functional exercises will be accompanied by descriptions and video.

How aquatic therapy allowed the athlete to achieve his ultimate goals despite his setback.

Interested participants can attend this webinar for free, although pre-registration is required to ensure a spot.

About the Presenter

As the Outpatient Rehabilitation Manager for the Cleveland Clinic, Todd Lewarchick, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, regularly develops programs to help patients experiencing a wide range of injuries and conditions. Lewarchick holds a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Biology, Biological Sciences and Environmental Science from Ohio University, as well as a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Slippery Rock University. He is a Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist, a fellowship-trained Certified Manual Therapist and certified in dry needling. He regularly lectures to share his experiences, education, protocols and findings.

