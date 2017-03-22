Participating in the campaign involves sharing images online. Many consumers are still unaware of the positive effects that flowers have on happiness, stress levels, moods, and seniors’ well-being. We hope to donate several thousand flowers.

The International Floriculture Expo is launching an online social media campaign called Happy Healthy Flowers (#happyhealthyflowers) to promote studies that show the health benefits of giving and receiving flowers. Participants are asked to share a floral image on social media using the hashtag #happyhealthyflowers, and for every post IFE will donate a flower. Floral donations will be made to hospitals around the country, including in Portland, ME and Chicago, IL.

“Not only do we aim to raise awareness of the benefits of flowers online, but we will follow this up by bringing flowers in person to patients, their families and staff in the communities in which we live and work and beyond. We hope to donate several thousand flowers to brighten their days,” said Christine Salmon, Event Manager at IFE.

Studies from both Rutgers University and Harvard University have long shown that there are a myriad of benefits to giving and receiving flowers. “This information is not necessarily new, yet so many consumers are still unaware of the positive effects that flowers have on happiness, stress levels, moods, seniors’ well-being, the list goes on. We are always looking for ways to be advocates of the floral industry and we are excited to help spread this message. With current trends focusing on health and wellness, we want people to be aware that flowers have an important role to play,” continued Salmon.

The International Floriculture Expo is North America's largest business-to-business trade show for the floral industry, uniting mass market retail buyers, florists, suppliers, media, and other industry professionals. The International Floriculture Expo takes place on June 13-15, 2017 in Chicago, IL. The annual event is produced by Diversified Communications, an international media company that produces over 100 events around the globe serving a number of industries.