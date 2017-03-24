Our clients are anxious to do what they do best.

After being downsized at age 52, Ken Proskie dreamed of becoming a consultant but found himself stuck. He had the experience — 30 years as a corporate health and safety director with numerous industry awards — yet he didn’t know where to start with the logistics of launching a business. How would he build a website? What were the steps to legally register his company? How would he find sales leads?

That’s when Proskie sought help from the Virtual Incubator business startup program (http://www.bizstarters.com/vi) from Bizstarters.com. The company has been guiding new boomer-owned businesses since 1992. In less than 90 days, Proskie was able to plan and launch a fully functioning business.

Bizstarters recently launched an updated version of its popular Virtual Incubator program, adding the support of a team of expert service providers to complete a series of key organizational tasks for each client, ranging from domain name registration; to legal business registration; to installation of accounting software.

In addition, the core planning course has been redesigned using the latest e-learning technology to permit easy access to the course from any smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. Both features are coordinated by an expert Virtual Incubator coach, who guides the client to launch his business via a series of telecoaching sessions.

“Our clients are anxious to do what they do best – sell and deliver an outstanding product or service,” says Jeff Williams, CEO of Bizstarters.com. “But they quickly learn that there are many details that need to be completed to make that happen”.

Williams and his team of Virtual Incubator coaches have learned from working with hundreds of start-up clients which planning decisions and organizational tasks must be completed by the client (with the help of his coach) and which can be delegated to a support team.

By utilizing parallel planning processes of client-coach and support team, each Virtual Incubator client receives the equivalent of twenty-four weeks of planning in just twelve weeks on the calendar. This permits almost any kind of business to be launched in less than 90 days from start.

Prospective boomer entrepreneurs can learn more about Virtual Incubator in a free video presentation found at http://www.bizstarters.com/vi.

About Bizstarters.com

Bizstarters.com is an award-winning provider of business start-up training and coaching, specializing in individuals over age 50. It provides startup assistance in two formats: an individual home study course entitled: “Start Your Business NOW!” and customized, one-on-one coaching through the Virtual Incubator Coaching network. Bizstarters.com has been guiding new boomer-owned businesses since 1992.

About Jeff Williams

Jeff Williams is the CEO of Bizstarters.com. He founded the business in 1992 after an 18-year career as an MBA-trained corporate marketing executive. He has been quoted in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Fortune, AARP Bulletin and Kiplinger Personal Finance. He publishes the popular podcast interview series: “Running a Great Business After 50”.