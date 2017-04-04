“We become family with each of our Jewelry Therapists. We have a relationship with each one of them and we are here to support them in any way we can. We love seeing the friendships people have created by joining our company.” stated Kaitlyn McAlarney.

Kalypso TwistZ is a direct sales company specializing in interchangeable jewelry. This one of a kind jewelry includes a patented design getting dozens of looks from just a few pieces of jewelry. Wear it as a ring today and a pendant tomorrow!

The company is a family owned and operated business. The owners are a mother daughter duo Cheryl and Kaitlyn McAlarney. The company was founded on the precedence of wanting to help empower woman, not only to help them gain financial freedom, but also to create a group of woman that support, love, and lift each other up. “We become family with each of our Jewelry Therapists. We have a relationship with each one of them and we are here to support them in any way we can. We love seeing the friendships people have created by joining our company,” stated Kaitlyn McAlarney co-founder and Operations Director.

Though Kalypso TwistZ was officially founded in 2014, the company is a ground-floor opportunity to those who join. Kalypso TwistZ representatives, which are referred to as Jewelry Therapist, a spin-off of the commonly used phrase “retail therapy” are mostly found on the east coast. The company is looking to expand and offering a "build your own" starter kit option for a very low investment. This creates the perfect business opportunity for jewelry lovers. Kalypso TwistZ’s opportunity offers competitive compensation plan, health care benefits, incentive trips, flexible hours, and much more.

To learn more about this exciting opportunity visit the company’s website http://www.kalypsotwistz.com which contains additional information.