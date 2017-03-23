Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has introduced a jig for disc sanders that makes it easier to fine-tune angled workpieces, square the ends of turning blanks and other stock and sand smooth circles.

The Rockler Disc Sander Angle Jig features an adjustable fence that swings a full 90˚ — from 45˚ in one direction to 45˚ in the other — and features an angle indicator that is calibrated during setup for repeatable precision. The 12" x 15" x 3/4" thick MDF base provides a rigid base, and because it's cut to fit the user's disc sander during setup, it also provides zero-clearance support.

"This jig harnesses the power of a disc sander for jobs that require more exacting precision," said Steve Krohmer, Rockler's vice president of product development. "Once you calibrate the fence, you can true up a workpiece to whatever angle you need."

The jig base also incorporates a T-track perpendicular to the sanding edge for using the included metal inserts to sand circles. One insert is a stop that is positioned to set the desired radius of the finished circle. The other insert has a point, which fits in a small stopped hole centered on the underside of the workpiece. The user puts the workpiece on the point, slides it up to the sander and rotates it while sanding. When the pointed insert reaches the stop, the circle has reached its final diameter.

The jig fits disc sanders with a standard 3/4" x 3/8" miter slot and at least 3" between the miter slot and the disc. A fixed miter bar on the underside of the jig base registers the jig on the disc sander table, and an expandable miter bar is tightened once the jig has been positioned to lock it in place.

The Rockler Disc Sander Angle Jig (54963) is priced at $99.99 and can be purchased at Rockler.com or at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware stores nationwide, as well as through the Rockler catalog. For store locations or a free catalog, visit http://www.rockler.com or call 1-877-ROCKLER.

