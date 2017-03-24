GSW Reseller Reaches 15 Years Selling GSW Telnet Server for Windows

Since 2002, HireSoft Ltd (formerly Aspxx Ltd) has been an authorized reseller of the Georgia SoftWorks Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. Located in London, HireSoft provides hardware and software configuration solutions that ensure total security for companies throughout their entire process of hiring and sales.

HireSoft Ltd specializes in the preparation of hire/sales contracts, servicing and testing records from initial creation to final invoicing and payments. They provide solutions for the entire process, from account management, fleet management, sales stock control, serial number tracking, manufacturing, bar code reading, and more. The systems they provide are specifically designed to accommodate customers with little or no

computer experience.

The Georgia SoftWorks Telnet, SSH Server for Windows and client applications are industrial quality software designed for superior operation in demanding mobile RF Terminal environments, such as warehousing, making it an excellent match for the solutions that HireSoft Ltd provides.

“Each reseller is very important to Georgia SoftWorks,” said Matt Kittrell of GSW. “We love seeing the variety of industries that use our Telnet Server and SSH Server.”

Georgia SoftWorks is a software development company located in Dawsonville, Georgia USA who has gained worldwide recognition for their development of the GSW Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. They have end-users and resellers in every continent (except Antarctica). Their software is used in a variety of industries, including government, automobile manufacturing, schools, oil companies, airlines, pharmaceutical, medical, food and beverage and more.

About Georgia SoftWorks:

Established in 1991, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held software development company recognized for creating high performance data communications, system and telecommunications applications. Georgia SoftWorks has obtained a worldwide presence with its industrial SSH/Telnet Server for Microsoft Windows. GSW's long-term commitment to SSH/Telnet has led to the pioneering of major features such as Session Shadowing, Session Monitoring, Graceful Termination, Automatic Logon, Logon Scripting and more recently Team Services technology which allows mobile device users to transfer, swap, share and recover mobile device sessions. GSW has also provided the very first SSH Server to provide Digital Certificate Authentication with an Internet Information Server (IIS) like certificate-to-user account mapping. This includes ‘One-to-one’ and ‘Many-to-one’ mapping methods and also supports certificate trust lists (CTL).