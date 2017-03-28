“We’re creating an immersive environment unlike any other in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.”

NOVA Plastic Surgery is pleased to announce that the partnership with Khalique Zahir, MD has been finalized and will begin immediately. Both NOVA Plastic Surgery and Khalique Zahir, MD, are excited for the opportunity to expand their associative offerings when working with clients to best fulfill their needs.

The pairing will bring an extensive list of cosmetic surgery procedures to NOVA Plastic Surgery, as well as provide a central hub for any existing or new patients to receive medical spa services. “We’re creating an immersive environment unlike any other in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area,” said Fadi Nukta, MD, Owner of NOVA Plastic Surgery. “When it comes to anything medical, you should only be given the best. That’s why we have paired with Dr. Zahir, a man who not only excels within his expertise but is also an active philanthropist and member of the community.”

Khalique Zahir, MD, is often found traveling the world to help provide medical assistance in areas that cannot financially afford or have the resources to perform complex procedures. He performs a wide range of procedures both internationally like cleft lips and palates and burn surgery and domestically such as breast augmentation, tummy tuck, blepharoplasty, liposuction, face lifts, and case-by-case trauma injuries. These procedures are well complimented by services such as lasers, injectable, and non-invasive services, due to the nature of minimal scar creation.

About NOVA Plastic Surgery: NOVA Plastic Surgery is a premier service provider for cosmetic surgery and medical spa procedures in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our dedicated, experienced team of practitioners believe that every interaction with a customer should begin a trusting relationship that will stay for time to come by.