Celsius Marketing Wins Multiple EduAwards

I have a lot of pride in our team and the work that we do. We are honored to have received these awards. - JP Smith, President

Celsius Marketing | Interactive (CMI) a Florida marketing and advertising agency that specializes in vocational schools, is excited to announce their winning multiple Educational Advertising Awards. CMI won gold, silver, bronze, and merit awards in the 32nd Annual Educational Advertising Awards, sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report. The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country.

Over 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries participated in 33 different categories. CMI won awards for four different website designs and a new brand launch. Specializing in educational marketing, CMI was awarded a gold medal for their work on the Yuma School of Beauty website redesign, silver medal for the Dayton Barber College website redesign, bronze medals for California Aeronautical University’s website redesign and Carolina Career College’s identity and brand launch, and a merit award for the International College of Broadcasting’s website redesign. To view our award-winning work, please visit http://www.celsiusmarketing.com/2016eduawards.

About Celsius Marketing: Celsius Marketing | Interactive is a complete marketing and advertising agency. We have more than 30 years of experience in advertising, marketing, direct response, interactive media, and production. This powerful combination of traditional and digital advertising experience allows us to provide our clients with a truly unique blend of strategic planning, creative thinking, and efficient production practices.