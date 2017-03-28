“Our team is thrilled to have achieved this major accomplishment through our dedication and hard work," said Sharon Moon, President of Automated Voice & Data Solutions.

Automated Voice & Data Solutions (AVDS) has won the Genesys 2017 North America Partner of the Year Award. The award is given to the Genesys* channel partner that has generated the most revenue from North America sales during the period of January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

“As our 2017 North America Partner of the Year, AVDS has clearly demonstrated to its customers the full value of our solutions – from cost-savings and simplified management, to increased productivity and improved customer service,” said Paul Weber, Genesys senior vice president of sales of North America for PureCloud and PureConnect.

AVDS has Genesys-certified technical and sales staff serving customers throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia. The company has been a Genesys reseller since 1998.

AVDS performs strategic consulting services for several industries, including: healthcare,

energy, banking and collections, consumer affairs, retail, media, government and education. Certifications include CIC 4.0, Application Development, Dialer, Interaction Process Automation, and Optimizer.

AVDS received its North America Partner of the Year Award at the Genesys annual partner recognition dinner held February 15.

*Note: Genesys acquired Interactive Intelligence on Dec. 1, 2016. The combined company is known as Genesys.

About AVDS

With a dedicated sales, consulting, engineering, and support staff, AVDS focuses on helping our customers meet evolving consumer demands and maintain a smarter workforce through innovation in design and “deliberately different” service.

AVDS provides expertise in omni-channel communications solutions for enterprise organizations and contact centers.

Our portfolio of services includes Strategic Consulting, Managed Services, and Professional Services/Customer Application Development.

AVDS partners with industry leaders, including Genesys; CallMiner; Microsoft; TeleOpti, and Vidyo. For more information, visit http://www.avds.com.