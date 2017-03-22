Actress Kerry Cahill wins the Mendez Award at the Maryland International Film Festival. MDIFF ED Tracie Hovey said, “Ms. Cahill is a fantastic award-winning actress. The film festival board of directors is recognizing her for all the work she has done in film and television. But more importantly, she is a force for veterans’ rights."

Washington DC March 22, 2017– The star of the hit-TV show “The Walking Dead,” Kerry Cahill, will be awarded the Mendez Award at the Maryland International Film Festival in Hagerstown, Maryland on March 31, 2017.

Executive Director Tracie Hovey said, “Ms. Cahill is a fantastic award-winning actress. The film festival board of directors recognizes her for all the work she has done in film and television. But more importantly, she is a force for veterans’ rights issues. As a spokesperson for AMVETS, she raises awareness concerning the issue of veterans’ suicides. She also is a champion for Veterans’ health care.”

The Friday, March 31st Red Carpet opening night begins with a special VIP reception at 5:30 pm, followed by the opening night celebrations, awards, and the introduction of films. This year Cahill is also going to host a Q & A session for the film “Thank You for your Service” which screens at the Bridge of Life on Sunday, April 2 at 5:10 PM. The documentary film is about veterans getting more support from the VA system. Cahill has a connection to this movie because not only is she a champion of veterans’ rights but she also plays the mother in a feature film of the same name that will be coming out in late 2017.

Cahill and actress Ann Mahoney from The Walking Dead will also be at the Washington County Free Library for a Q&A session as well as for autographs and pictures.

About Kerry Cahill:

Born in Helena, Montana, Kerry Cahill grew up in a military family in small rural towns of Montana, Oregon, and Texas. Cahill studied Drama at Loyola University New Orleans; the British American Drama Academy Oxford; and Queen’s University Belfast, later moving to Chicago to study with Second City, the Profiles Theater, and Rick Snyder. Cahill’s film break came under the direction of Werner Herzog in Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans. Her film career has continued to gain momentum as she has worked alongside Reese Witherspoon, Paul Walker, Uzo Aduba, and Woody Harrelson. She appeared alongside Jason Clark in Terminator Genisys and had a significant role in the recent Free State of Jones with director Gary Ross and actor Matthew McConaughey. Cahill now stars in one of the most popular shows on television The Walking Dead. She has also filmed projects such as By Way of Helena, Showing Roots, ZOO, and Free State of Jones, Cahill continues her upward climb to A-list status and is recognized as an award-winning actress that plays strong characters next to some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Past Mendez Award Winners have included:

Antonio "Tony" Mendez, CIA Master of Disguise, Founder of the Spy Museum, and Award-Winning Author and Painter. The film “ARGO” was based on the heroics of Tony Mendez, and his achievement at bringing Americans home from Iran, disguised as a Canadian film crew.

Joe Carnahan, Film Director and Producer, known as one of the most prolific film-makers in Hollywood, and serves as the Creative Director of MIFF-H.

Nora Roberts, Author, and Entrepreneur, known as the world's most famous Romance Writers, best-selling author, and contributor to Washington County's economic development and tourism.

Frederick County Councilmen Billy Shreve, known for his advocacy in supporting film in Maryland, and also for being the driving force behind Classmates4Life (an anti-drug film festival).

The sixth annual Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown received more than 450 submissions, and the judges announced that over 100 films were selected. Preview night begins March 30th at HCC’s Kepler Theater (with Equal Means Equal), and Opening Night Friday, March 31st is also at HCC’s Kepler Theater. Other venues on Friday, March 31st, and Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2 include the Academy Theater, the Bridge of Life Center along with the Washington County Free Library.

For more information about the festival, and to purchase tickets for the March 30-April 2 event, see: http://www.marylandiff.com. The Maryland International Film Festival-Hagerstown partners with several local organizations, businesses, and individuals, and major sponsors include the City of Hagerstown, the Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Washington County Government (Office of Grant Management), the Nora Roberts Foundation, Washington County Arts Council, SNM Global, Horizon Goodwill Incorporated, Ovation PR & Advertising, Bridge of Life Center, Manning Media, Herald-Mail, and the Maryland Film Office.

The Maryland International Film Festival – Hagerstown is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is organized by filmmakers and marketing executives who understand the power of film and support the talent of the independent filmmaker. One of the film festival’s goals is to encourage the development of filmmaker networks including media, distribution and the association with other artists. MDIFF - Hagerstown, believes in the importance of giving back to the community and donates a portion of the proceeds to charities around the globe.

