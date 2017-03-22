We believe our technology offers the transparency and scale required to make retail distribution as easy as dealing with institutions.

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, a FINRA-Member broker-dealer, utilizing the mobile-first ClickIPO technology platform, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with StockTwits, the leading social network for the investor community, to bring retail investors information and access to the IPO and Secondary Offering markets.

ClickIPO will be the first to aggregate thousands of retail investors onto a single, mobile-first platform, potentially giving them unprecedented access to hundreds of IPO and Secondary Offerings through an easy-to-use mobile app that integrates with their existing brokerage account. ClickIPO leverages a brokerage firm’s existing (Application Program Interface) APIs, providing turnkey access to IPO and Secondary Offerings. A proprietary scoring system determines allocation priority by heavily weighting “buy-and-hold” investors who hold shares for 30 days or longer. Those that sell within the first 30 days will see a decrease in their score. The scoring system helps to identify and prevent “IPO Flippers” from obtaining shares by attracting the buy-and-hold investors coveted by Underwriters and Issuers.

The ClickIPO app will allow StockTwits users to authenticate using their StockTwits username and password. Users will have the ability to share and discuss upcoming and completed IPO and Secondary Offerings on the StockTwits network.

“At StockTwits, we offer the most valuable and relevant information to help investors, analysts and the media research stocks and manage their investments,” said StockTwits CEO Ian Rosen. “Collaborating with ClickIPO is a great fit because it brings something new to the market as the first retail distribution utility for all IPO stakeholders – from the issuers to underwriters to broker-dealers and, ultimately, individual investors.”

ClickIPO will sponsor and speak at Stocktoberfest East, StockTwits’ premier financial markets conference taking place March 29-30 in New York, NY. ClickIPO will demonstrate the app’s intuitiveness and power of its turnkey platform in a session introducing the next wave of pioneering fintech companies.

Scott Coyle, CEO of ClickIPO Securities, said, “Currently, non-institutional IPO allocations represent approximately 20% of most offerings. We believe our technology offers the transparency and scale required to make retail distribution as easy as dealing with institutions. We are thrilled to collaborate with StockTwits and participate in Stocktoberfest to educate thousands about how the industry as a whole will benefit by giving greater access to individual investors who demonstrate the greatest ability to buy and hold shares.”

The ClickIPO app is currently in private testing, but is expected to open up its Closed Beta to a growing waitlist in the second quarter of 2017. Users can join the beta test waitlist today at http://www.clickipo.com or email info(at)clickipo.com for more information.

About ClickIPO Securities

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, (“ClickIPO”) is a FINRA Member broker-dealer and creator of the mobile-first ClickIPO platform designed to give Individual Investors access to hundreds of IPOs and Secondary Offerings each year. It will be the first to aggregate thousands of Individual Investors onto a single platform, where they can place conditional purchase orders for IPO and Secondary Offering shares through a first-of-its-kind app that integrates with their existing brokerage accounts. Our technology gives underwriters unprecedented insight into investor behavior through data and the app’s “ClickIPO Investor Score”, making retail distribution as easy as dealing with institutions. Built directly into the app, our proprietary scoring system identifies “Buy-and-Hold” investors who demonstrate a history of buying and holding shares for 30 days or more before selling and rewards them with allocation priority and, likewise prevents “IPO Flippers” from receiving allocations. Brokerage firms are able to leverage the ClickIPO platform, that will be appealing to a growing number of their customers who want a way to participate in the IPO and Secondary Offering market.

The ClickIPO app is currently in private testing. Its Closed Beta phase is expected to launch in second quarter 2017. Users can join the wait list today at http://www.clickipo.com. Email info(at)clickipo.com or follow ClickIPO on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About StockTwits

StockTwits® is a financial communications platform for the financial and investing community. The company was founded in 2008 by long-time investor Howard Lindzon. StockTwits created the $TICKER tag to enable and organize “streams” of information around stocks and markets across the web and social media. These streams provide new forms of insight, ideas and information that are used by investors, analysts, media and others as they research stocks and manage their investments.

Risk of Investing in Initial Public Offerings ("IPOs")

There are specific risks in investing in an Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Among other things, the stock has not been subject to market valuation. Those risks are described at length in the prospectus, and we urge you to read the prospectus carefully to understand those risks before investing. An IPO is the first sale of stock by a private company to the public and may not be suitable for all investors. IPOs are often issued by smaller, younger companies seeking the capital to expand, but can also be done by large privately owned companies looking to become publicly traded. IPOs are a risky investment. For even experienced investors, it can be difficult to predict what the stock will do on its initial day of trading and in the near future because there is often little historical data with which to analyze the company. Also, most IPOs are of companies going through a transitory growth period, which are subject to additional uncertainty regarding their future values. Read more information regarding the significant risks associated with investing in IPOs.