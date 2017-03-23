After evaluating numerous solutions, we kept coming back to FileTrail. In addition to its focus on law firms, what really made it stand out from the competition was its integration with NetDocuments. -David Worth, CIO of Nelson Mullins

FileTrail, a leader in information records management software for the enterprise, announced today that Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP has signed a multiyear contract. A large-scale, South Carolina-based law firm, Nelson Mullins will deploy FileTrail to manage its physical records and its information governance policies, as well as retention and disposition workflows for both electronic and physical records.

According to John Churchill, Nelson Mullins’ Records Department Manager: “Our team did a lot of research to find a records management solution to replace LegalKey, which isn’t fully supported anymore. We needed to move to something that was more dynamic and specifically designed to meet the needs of a large law firm. FileTrail really fit the bill.”

With 17 offices and over 500 attorneys, Nelson Mullins explored several possible records management options to make sure that its next solution aligned with its software needs. After evaluators attended InOutsource/FileTrail webinars and did extensive research into integration capabilities, FileTrail came out on top.

“After evaluating numerous solutions, we kept coming back to FileTrail. In addition to its focus on law firms, what really made it stand out from the competition was its integration with NetDocuments. While other records management solutions were only in the process of developing that functionality, FileTrail has a longtime relationship with NetDocuments. That integration was its biggest selling point. FileTrail’s interface is very similar to NetDocuments, which will make it easy to use right from the start,” said David Worth, CIO of Nelson Mullins.

FileTrail’s extensive built-in functionality enables many law firms to eliminate multiple tools altogether.

“As we transition out of LegalKey, we are looking at alternatives for both our conflicts management and ethical wall software products. Moving forward, we are excited about FileTrail’s integration with so many legal software solutions,” said Torie Carrillo, Applications Manager for Nelson Mullins.

Nelson Mullins worked closely with FileTrail to make sure the features and functionality met the law firm’s specific needs. InOutsource, a trusted information governance consulting company, is handling the implementation of FileTrail.

“The plan for deployment seems very well organized. FileTrail and InOutsource have laid out the timetable for the configuration and design phases, as well as the importing of client matters, data mapping and testing,” said Churchill.

“Our firm is pretty advanced in terms of the development of our policies and procedures and our ability to apply them to retention and disposition workflows,” said Churchill. “One of the tools we’re looking forward to trying is FileTrail’s policy management tool. Managing all of our physical and electronic files in a central location is an exciting possibility.”

“FileTrail is the best choice for law firms looking to move to a new platform. Our solution uses the latest technology, can integrate with leading document management systems in the legal space and has a variety of unmatched information governance features. Other records management systems depend on older technology that still requires desktop installation and has little depth in terms of integrating with information governance requirements. You need to look at FileTrail before you replace your current old system with another old system,” said Darrell Mervau, president of FileTrail.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is focused on delivering records management and information governance solutions to global enterprises. Its technology and design deliver a lower cost of ownership for the Global 100 and Am Law 200 firms. The company offers a highly configurable suite of governance tools to meet internal policy and outside counsel guidelines, and connectors and integrations include the Intapp suite of products along with leading document management and billing systems. To learn more about how FileTrail helps law firms, visit http://www.filetrail.com/law-firms.

About InOutsource

Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more, visit http://www.InOutsource.com.