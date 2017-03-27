The American Water Resources Association (AWRA) announces the opening of the nomination period for its prestigious Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) award, recognizing excellence in the use of an IWRM approach to water resources projects. The award will be presented during the Annual Awards Luncheon at the Association’s Annual Water Resources Conference, November 5-9, 2017, Red Lion on the River – Jantzen Beach, Portland, OR.

Committed to helping organizations throughout the nation, and the world, further the implementation of integrated water resources management, an IWRM approach to water resources has been a hallmark of AWRA since our establishment in 1964. To recognize excellence in the use of the IWRM approach to water resources projects, AWRA established an award to recognize outstanding IWRM work on water resources projects. The 2016 winner of AWRA’s IWRM Award was the Webb Bridge Park Water Quality Enhancement Project of the City of Alpharetta, GA.

“Alpharetta was excited to learn that our project had been recognized by the American Water Resources Association,” said Jill Bazinet, Senior Stormwater Engineer, City of Alpharetta, Public Works Department. “Using the Integrated Water Resources Management approach was vital to the project’s success. Alpharetta is proud that Webb Bridge Park and its innovative stormwater projects can join past recipients and serve as an example for collaborative environmentally sustainable projects.” Read more.

AWRA and our selection committee encourage all qualified projects and organizations to apply. Nomination applications are due June 12, 2017.

Criteria for Award: This award recognizes outstanding IWRM teamwork on a water resources project. IWRM teams are widely recognized as essential to complex water management efforts. The project chosen for this award will be conducted by a team representing multiple disciplines such as engineering, biophysical science, economics, social science, law, and political science. The group will have developed a common project mission with defined responsibilities, and collaborated to achieve a water resources management objective. The project will encompass coordinated planning, development, protection, and management of water, land and related resources in a manner that fosters sustainable economic activity, improves or sustains environmental quality, ensures public health and safety, and provides for the sustainability of communities and ecosystems.

Procedure for Nominations: Credentials of projects for consideration for the award should be submitted to info(at)awra.org. Applications must be submitted electronically as one document and limited to 5mb in size to ensure delivery. Applications are due June 12, 2017. Please call 540-687-8390 or email info(at)awra.org with any questions concerning the submission process.

About AWRA

Since 1964, American Water Resources Association has been dedicated to the advancement of water resources management, research and education, as well as a balanced approach toward solving water resources challenges. AWRA’s membership is comprised of professionals who share a common interest in working and learning across a wide range of disciplines focused on water resources policy, practice and education. Visit AWRA.