Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, announced the company has achieved full certification of the ID Federation SignOn OnceSM solution to address the industry-wide credential management concerns faced by agencies and carriers. SignOn Once enables one identity to replace multiple IDs and passwords for insurance system users, ensuring secure and real-time transactions. Vertafore, a founding member of the non-profit ID Federation organization, is the only agency management system provider currently certified to offer SignOn Once to customers.

“From the beginning of this journey in 2014, Vertafore has been a trusted advisor and partner to the ID Federation,” said Steve Aronson, president of Aronson Insurance and director of ID Federation. “The culmination of this work has led to a great result – today, with Vertafore’s certification, our SignOn Once solution can be a resource for more than 25,000 Vertafore customers.”

Insurance professionals consistently rank password management as the number one pain-point in day-to-day operations, citing lost productivity and security risks due to the hundreds of access credentials required for daily tasks. SignOn Once removes the barriers to efficient communication by providing an easy-to-use and secure way of limiting ID and password proliferation, simultaneously streamlining account management processes and securing information and records. Carriers participating in SignOn Once also have a competitive advantage, increasing the likelihood of “carrier of choice” status with agency partners.

“Our partnership with the ID Federation enables our customers to make faster, easier, more secure transactions, which ultimately improves customer service and closes more sales – it’s a great win for the industry,” said Bruce Winterburn, VP of Industry Relations for Vertafore. “In particular, our carrier customers rely on our solutions to improve business processes and strengthen agency connections, and our SignOn Once certification helps us deliver on that promise.”

More information about Vertafore’s SignOn Once certification will be shared at the Vertafore Connectivity Forum, a series of sessions that will help carriers stand out and become a leading agency partner. The Vertafore Connectivity Forum will be held at NetVU17, the insurance industry’s largest user conference, starting at 1:45 p.m. in room 106A-C. Highlights include:



Sircon® Connected Compliance – Learn about “Sircon Connected Compliance” and why it is the best option for establishing and maintaining compliant selling and servicing relationships.

Leveraging ReferenceConnect® to Become a “Carrier of Choice” – Understand how to improve information flow as a “carrier of choice” for agency partners. Features include appetite guides and market availability, required and conditional forms, and endorsements.

Vertafore Rating Road Map – This session will give a broad overview of the direction of the PL Rating, FSC Rater®, and QQWebRater™ products, as well as some of the new upcoming releases to offer customers an “embedded rating” experience vs. an “integrated” one.

Vertafore Connectivity Updates – Connectivity between Vertafore agency management systems and carriers is a top priority. Topics will include TransactNOW®, updates on ID Federation, and an intro to the new Book Roll capabilities.

Connectivity Panel: Expert Agent Feedback – Find out what some of the industry’s most enlightened and progressive agents are doing with information and technology – as well as what is needed and expected from their carrier partners in order to stay relevant in the ever-changing digital marketplace.

Leading carriers are re-inventing how they pursue new business. Vertafore has forged key partnerships, such as with the ID Federation, and developed industry-acclaimed technology with carriers in mind. These cutting-edge solutions enable carriers to make informed decisions and strengthen connectivity with agencies – their number one distribution channel. To learn more about how Vertafore’s technology leadership solves industry challenges, visit http://www.vertafore.com/Solutions/Carriers.

About Vertafore

Vertafore offers the broadest and most adaptable technology solutions to better prepare the insurance industry for digital disruption. The Vertafore product line is built on a platform, empowering customers and other solution providers to adapt and thrive as the market changes. Vertafore’s platform features fast innovation, partnerships with the best technology companies, and customizable solutions to help companies remain independent during a time of industry disruption. As the leader in modern insurance technology with the largest customer base in the industry, Vertafore connects every point of the distribution channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. For more information about Vertafore, visit http://www.vertafore.com, read the company’s blog, and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2017 Vertafore, Inc. All rights reserved. Vertafore, Sircon, TransactNOW, FSC Rater, QQWebrater, ReferenceConnect and the Vertafore logo are trademarks of Vertafore and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.