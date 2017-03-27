MultiPlan to Award $30,000 in Grants to Rural Hospitals

MultiPlan, Inc. announced they are accepting applications for their Rural Health Outreach Grant. The grant provides financial resources to hospitals serving rural areas to help them introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other programs aimed at improving the health of people in their communities. MultiPlan introduced the program in 1995 and this year will award grants of up to $7,500 each.

The Rural Health Outreach Grant is available to hospitals participating in one or more of MultiPlan’s healthcare provider networks including PHCS, MultiPlan, Beech Street, HealthEOS, and Texas True Choice, as well as the IHP, AMN, HMN and RAN networks. An application for the grant is posted in the Providers section of MultiPlan’s website at http://www.multiplan.com. Completed applications must be received by May 19, 2017. Grant recipients will be announced in June.

MultiPlan encourages hospitals applying for the grant to come up with innovative programs to serve the healthcare needs of people in their communities. Dr. Anthony Sposato, Corporate Medical Director for MultiPlan said, “Despite changes and uncertainty in the healthcare industry, hospitals will always be challenged to find new ways to reach out to the people in their communities. We are proud that the MultiPlan Rural Health Outreach Grant helps them provide this important outreach.”

MultiPlan has awarded over a half million dollars through the Rural Health Outreach Grant which has helped fund a wide variety of health services supporting the healthcare needs of patients from all age categories — from pediatric trauma programs to treating the behavioral health needs of the elderly. Information about grant recipients is available on the MultiPlan website. For questions about the grant, contact MultiPlan at rural(at)multiplan.com.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payers and providers manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, the company interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 900,000 healthcare providers nationwide and to 700 healthcare payers in the commercial health, property and casualty, and government markets with 68 million members using our networks. MultiPlan is owned by Hellman & Friedman and other investors. For more information, visit multiplan.com.