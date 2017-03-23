ResMan to Exhibit Credit Builder at TAA EduCon 2017 As market conditions tighten and market rates stabilize, property managers are looking for new ancillary revenue opportunities and to reduce expense. Credit Builder will do both.

ResMan, a leading provider of multifamily management software solutions will be showcasing their latest product offering, Credit Builder during the Texas Apartment Association Education Conference and Lone Star Expo at the Fort Worth Convention Center on April 27-28. Credit Builder is a resident-funded amenity that will increase NOI and ultimately offset the subscription pricing of the core solution, ResMan Essentials. Attendees who are interested in seeing the impact Credit Builder can have on their assets are encouraged to stop by booth #501E.

“Here at ResMan, we understand that our clients entrust their business to our software solutions, a commitment that we value. We continually push ourselves to develop products that will support our clients’ business goals, and Credit Builder is such a product,” states Elizabeth Francisco, SVP of Product Management. “As market conditions tighten and market rates stabilize, property managers are looking for new ancillary revenue opportunities and to reduce expense. Credit Builder will do both.”

ResMan’s Multifamily Solutions Suite, an enterprise grade software platform that includes essential functionality to manage multifamily assets now includes Credit Builder. Credit Builder is a resident-funded amenity that provides a competitive advantage for property managers by providing a platform for residents to access industry leading money management tools while establishing a new credit line for rental payments. Credit Builder pulls data directly from the resident ledger and pushes on time payments to all three major credit bureaus. Credit Builder enables properties to attract and retain responsible residents while adding a supplemental revenue stream.

To see Credit Builder in action, swing by booth #501E at TAA Education Conference and Lone Star Expo at the Fort Worth Convention Center for a live demo or visit myresman.com for more information.

About ResMan

ResMan® is the fastest growing property management software solution in the multifamily industry. In an age of new ideas, ResMan prides itself on recruiting some of the brightest minds in the industry to deliver intuitive software and industry-leading customer experiences. Built on a single platform: ResMan’s Multifamily Solution Suite provides a highly intuitive solution to meet both operational and accounting needs for the multifamily owner/operator. The foundation of Multifamily Solutions Suite is the Essentials Platform which delivers the most robust core in the industry, providing easy-to-use automation tools that improve operational effectiveness and productivity for Conventional and Affordable Housing Property Management. Through dedicated and collaborative partnerships between ResMan and their integrated strategic partners, consumers can take advantage of best in class solutions with single sign-on and support from ResMan’s dedicated client services team.

For more information, visit http://www.myresman.com or call 855-737-6261.