Cybereason Announces 300 Percent Revenue Growth in 2016

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today announced numerous corporate and product milestones achieved during the past 12 months. Highlights include the company increasing revenue by 300 percent and tripling its workforce to 260 employees.

Cybereason is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies and is quickly becoming the leading choice for enterprises looking to combat sophisticated threats. Additional 12 month corporate highlights include:

Global Headquarters Relocation: Cybereason moved its global headquarters to a world-class, iconic 62-story, 790-foot skyscraper at 200 Clarendon Street known to all as the John Hancock Building, a hallmark of Boston’s vibrant economy. More than 100 Cybereason employees share the 15,000-square foot space.

New Senior Management Additions

Andy Byron, Chief Revenue Officer

Andy Byron joined Cybereason as Chief Revenue Officer in January 2017 and will lead Cybereason’s global sales team in the Americas and EMEA, including sales engineering and sales operations. Byron was previously President and COO at Fuze.

Sam Curry, Chief Product Officer

Sam Curry joined Cybereason as Chief Product Officer in September 2016 and he is responsible for driving the product strategy for the company’s award-winning platform, as well as overall product management, innovation and operational excellence. He was formerly CTO at Arbor Networks, spent seven years in senior management roles at RSA and worked previously at McAfee, Microstrategies and Computer Associates.

Mike Volpe, Chief Marketing Officer

Mike Volpe joined Cybereason as Chief Marketing Officer in August, 2016 and is responsible for driving Cybereason’s marketing strategy, brand management, lead generation, and overall marketing planning and execution.

“Cybereason’s growth is the direct result of the achievements reached by our world-class employees across the globe and is a reflection of our growing customer base, comprised of enterprises that see the value in our technology and vision. The reality in today’s digitally, connected world is that hackers have the advantage over the vast majority of enterprises because of legacy, antiquated technologies that simply no longer work. What Cybereason is doing is turning the tables on nation states and hacking groups, exposing them and giving the advantage back to companies of all sizes,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO.

International Expansion

Cybereason expanded internationally with the opening of its EMEA office in London in November 2016 to drive growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The office also supports current customers and partners in Europe. Simon Sharp was named Vice President of EMEA.

In April 2016, Cybereason launched Cybereason Japan, a joint venture between Cybereason and Softbank, and it has already delivered Cybereason’s award-winning technology to many Japanese companies.

Significant Awards

JMP Securities Super 60 Company to Watch

2017 CRN Security 100: ‘20 Coolest Endpoint Security Companies’

‘Best Places to Work 2016’, Boston Business Journal

2017 Built in Boston 50 to Watch List (the only security company on the list)

2017 Cyber Excellence Awards ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’

2017 Cyber Defense Magazine Award for ‘Cutting Edge Endpoint Security Solution’

2016 EY Entrepreneur of Year Lior Div, CEO

Strategic Advisory Board Launch

In January 2017, Cybereason launched its Strategic Advisory Board to support the company’s record growth and global expansion. The board consists of cybersecurity leaders with diverse backgrounds in both the private and public sector. The board includes:

Pinhas Buchris, Founder and Managing Partner at State of Mind Ventures

Edward Davis, President of Edward Davis, LLC

Gerhard Eschelbeck, Vice President Security and Privacy Engineering at Google

Mike Gordon, Deputy CISO and Director of Intelligence & Operations at Lockheed Martin

Jeanette Horan, Former Managing Director at IBM

Nick Percoco, Chief Information Security Officer at Uptake

Richard Rushing, Chief Information Security Officer at Motorola Mobility

New Product Innovation

RansomFree Launch

In December 2016, Cybereason declared war on ransomware and launched RansomFree, a free and unique product designed to block never-before-seen ransomware in order to protect consumers and small businesses from becoming victims. RansomFree is being used by more than 150,000 people and blocks 99 percent of ransomware strains.

Total Endpoint Protection Platform

Last month, Cybereason launched a new Endpoint Security Platform that includes next-generation antivirus (NGAV) functionality that will be available in Q2 2017. By integrating Cybereason’s award-winning endpoint detection and response platform with classic and next-generation antivirus, enterprises can secure their entire environment against sophisticated threats on a single agent for ease of deployment and management.

