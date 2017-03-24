Redesigned Vitals CareCart 2017 with Temporal Forehead Scanning Thermometer Makes Vitals Fly to Your EMR

Constant Care Technology®, LLC, the leading provider of medical device integration systems specifically designed for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) industry, today announced the release of its redesigned CareConnection® Vitals CareCart 2017 with optional temporal scanning thermometer and optional keyboard/tray.

Pineville,LA

“We are pleased to deliver this robust cart design and high-accuracy devices to the LTPAC marketplace,” said Jodi Funderburk, COO and CTO of Constant Care Technology. “Senior care organizations face significant challenges, including the need for equipment and software to reduce preventable hospital readmissions. The ability to accurately capture vital signs and quickly give clinical professionals access to this information is critical. CareConnection’s turnkey combination of medical devices plus integration to the major EMR systems active in the LTPAC marketplace means that skilled nursing and assisted living organizations will now have the capability to deliver accurate measurements directly to the resident’s chart. The ruggedized cart redesign plus the addition of the high-accuracy temporal scanner makes temperature capture a more pleasant patient experience—and the keyboard allows the CareCart to be leveraged as a true mobile kiosk for documentation into other programs at bedside.”

Karey Thigpen, Director of Nursing at Camelot Place in Louisiana remarks, “Eliminating manual entry of vital signs and weight information saves documentation time, improves accuracy and speeds the flow of clinical information from bedside to the resident’s chart. My team now has everything they need at their fingertips—and the predictive analytics of CareConnection’s SMART*Reports notifies me of worrisome changes in condition every morning. I’m able to intervene almost before my resident knows they are ill.”

For more information on the advantages of vitals integration to your EMR and CareConnection’s Vitals CareCart 2017, visit http://www.constantcaretechnology.com.

