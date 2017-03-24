Tobias Financial Advisors is committed to providing unbiased financial advice and acting exclusively in the best interests of their clients. Tobias Financial Advisors is pleased to be among the first group of companies to join the nationwide registry of fiduciary firms administered by the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. Registrants demonstrate their commitment to high standards of professional integrity by committing to the Institute’s guidelines and best practices of fiduciary responsibility.

These best practices serve as a professional code of conduct and define exactly what a financial advisor agrees to do for clients. Upholding this code of conduct ensures transparency and attempts to limit conflicts of interest. The full list of best practices can be found at: tobiasfinancial.com/resources/#bestpractices

As an ethical leader in the financial services sector, Tobias Financial Advisors is proud to set an example by joining the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard. The Tobias Financial Advisors team is comprised of knowledgeable, compassionate experts that boast a cumulative 75 years of experience in financial services. Tobias Financial Advisors, based in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida area, was founded by CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Benjamin Tobias. Tobias recognized the conflicts of interest associated with commission-based advising and became an early advocate of fee-only financial planning services.

The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard is the first independent non-profit dedicated to benefiting investors through research, education and advocacy of the vital role of the fiduciary standard. The vision of the Institute is a fiduciary society where fiduciary principles and practices permeate the investment and financial advisory profession, and advice serves investors’ best interests.

About the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard: Founded in 2011, the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard is a research and education institution – a think tank – whose single purpose is to promote the vital importance of the fiduciary standard in investment and financial advice.