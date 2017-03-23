Costly samples can be destroyed by a power outage. The IoT capability of the Incufridge can alert the user over the internet that the door was left open or that the temperature has been changed

The IoT (Internet of Things) is revolutionizing the way the world operates. Devices with internet and WiFi connectivity are making a huge impact on businesses and individual consumers alike. Laboratories can maximize their profit margin by increasing throughput. McKinsey Global Institute estimates the IoT will have a value anywhere from $4 trillion to $11 trillion dollars by the year 2025. McKinsey expects the IoT to have the biggest affect on the manufacturing and operations sector, but one overlooked area the IoT will have huge implications on is the life science and biotech field, particularly with chilling incubators, like the Revolutionary Science Incufridge.

Revolutionary Science has recently rolled out their new Incufridge line of chilling incubators that will come equipped with Ethernet, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Researchers can now take comfort in knowing that their samples are safely, and securely stored, anytime, anywhere. The broad temperature range allows the Incufridge Chilling Incubator to heat and cool to specific temperatures. Need to change the temperature in a span of 1 degree Celsius to 75 degrees Celsius from halfway around the world? Not a problem. Revolutionary Science uses the IoT to remotely control and monitor the temperature of its Incufridge. Alert notifications can be sent over Wi-Fi or Ethernet if the door is opened or the temperature falls out of range. “Costly samples can be destroyed by a power outage. The IoT capability of the Incufridge can alert the user over the internet that the door was left open or that the temperature has been changed.” states Isaac Erickson, the Chief Technology Officer at Revolutionary Science.

It has also been recognized for its superb ability to handle scientific applications like, Protein Crystalography, growing C. Elegan worms, bacterial reactions, BOD testing and even growing extremophiles. Matt Lannoo of Revolutionary Science said, “As seen in the product's promotional video, the stainless steel lined Incufridge Pro comes in multiple sizes and not only has IoT capability, but is the only chilling incubator that has a color touch screen and a keyed lock for sample security.”.

A valid concern researchers have is about the security of their data. EMC Corporation estimates that data loss and down time account for $1.7 trillion dollars lost globally. In 2014, hackers breached Yahoo corporation resulting in a loss of 32 million user accounts. Anthem Inc. lost 80 million users’ name, DOB, SSN, and other account info to hackers in 2015. With such a large threat to profit looming from data loss, companies are spending more on data security now, than ever before. Cybersecurity Ventures believes that the cybersecurity industry will be worth $120 billion dollars in 2017, growing to $1 trillion dollars through 2021. Researchers frequently generate sensitive data that needs to be carefully handled. A data loss for researchers could result in days, months, or years’ worth of wasted work. With Revolutionary Science’s Incufridge, data remains secure. The Ethernet and Wi-Fi can easily be turned off or be configured to be accessible only on an internal network. Peace of mind and greater work efficiency are included, free of charge.

About Revolutionary Science:

In 1999, Revolutionary Science was founded after the birth of the company's first micro centrifuge. Years later, Revolutionary Science has become a leader in the design and manufacturing of chilling incubators, centrifuges, autoclaves, automated cell and colony counters and laboratory water baths.

Registered with the FDA and ISO, Revolutionary Science is a Minnesotan company dedicated to the manufacturing of precision life science, sterilization, and biotechnology equipment in the USA.