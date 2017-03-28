Dymaxium Healthcare Innovations, Inc., a global provider of innovative market access technology solutions and Advera Health Analytics, Inc., a leading healthcare informatics company, today announced an expansion of their partnership providing users of the AMCP eDossier System@FormularyDecisions.com® access to Advera’s drug safety Evidex Alerts. Evidex Alerts provide real-time, up-to-date news and analysis regarding drug safety for both marketed and pipeline drugs based on data from Advera’s Evidex platform.

“Advera Health has built a reputation as a trusted, unbiased source for drug safety data, analytics, and insight,” said Allen Lising, CEO of Dymaxium. “We are proud to provide healthcare decision makers with access to their high quality and actionable Evidex Alerts and believe that access to their underlying data and analysis can improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs.”

Evidex Alerts cover drug safety labeling changes, new drug approvals, regulatory announcements, and newly released clinical trial data. Each Evidex Alert provides insightful analysis using the proprietary analytics featured in Advera’s Evidex™ drug safety data platform. Evidex is a scalable, simple-to-use, web-based data and analytics platform that provides comprehensive coverage on the safety profiles of both approved and clinical stage drugs. It features peer-reviewed, proprietary analytics that are built upon core data assets from curated clinical trial results, the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), and client-provided data. The AMCP eDossier System users will have the opportunity to utilize Evidex Alerts as another resource provided by the System to support formulary decisions.

”The AMCP eDossier System is the go-to source for evidence and decision-making for 1,500+ payers reaching over 85% of covered lives,” said Brian M. Overstreet, President and CEO of Advera Health Analytics. “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Dymaxium, whose extensive reach with both payers and life sciences organizations will help to continue the roll out of our services to meet the growing demand within their user base.”

The announcement of the partnership coincides with the opening of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Annual Meeting in Denver starting March 27th. Representatives of Dymaxium and Advera Health Analytics will be on hand to debut the partnership and discuss their solutions at Booth 334 and 237 respectively in the Exhibitor Ballroom.

About the AMCP eDossier System@FormularyDecisions.com®

The AMCP eDossier System within FormularyDecisions.com® assists US health care decision makers to efficiently assess evidence to support formulary evaluations. The System allows registered users to access and review manufacturer product dossiers using a FDA-compliant unsolicited request and is support via partnership with AMCP and participating life sciences organizations.

FormularyDecisions.com® payer ecosystem is a centralized secure web based platform connecting current and future health care decision makers with evidence from leading scientific sources, insights from HTA and other authoritative reviews, and tools to evaluate new products.

About Dymaxium Healthcare Innovations

Dymaxium is a trusted market access partner differentiated by a singular focus, creating stronger connections between Payers and Life Sciences companies. With expertise from delivering more than 1,000 unique payer-focused tools and solutions to our customers and access to over 1,500 registered payers as part of the FormularyDecisions.com® ecosystem, Dymaxium leverages these unique assets to generate data and drive insights for improved reimbursement decisions. Please visit http://www.dymaxium.com for more information about the company.

About Advera Health Analytics

Advera Health Analytics is a healthcare informatics company that improves patient outcomes and reduces systemic healthcare costs through the comprehensive analysis of drug evidence. Utilizing proprietary data-mining and analytics, Advera Health makes evidence accessible, actionable, and predictable. Advera Health provides solutions to enterprise markets including managed care organizations, health systems and hospitals, and the pharmaceutical industry. Please visit http://www.adverahealth.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages for more information about the company.