New Penn Financial announced today the hiring of Brian Turner as branch manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Brian has over 25 years of sales experience. He joined the mortgage industry in 2009 and finished in the top ten percent for production at his first mortgage company. Since then he has been involved in many aspects of the industry, training mortgage bankers, counseling borrowers, and analyzing credit for pre-approvals, among other roles.

“I joined New Penn Financial because the products they offer allow me to be a complete loan officer and leader,” Mr. Turner said. I take pride in my reputation as an honest, straightforward professional, and I take pride in all of the repeat customers I’ve gained over the years. New Penn will allow me to continue offering them the service they expect and deserve.”

“Brian is a committed originator and leader,” said Robert Tyler-Cook, Division Manager. “As someone who excels in customer service and in gaining repeat customers, I think that he and his clients are going to benefit greatly from the loan programs that New Penn offers.”

About New Penn Financial

New Penn Financial® continues to assemble deeply experienced and highly seasoned industry leaders making us one of the fastest growing lenders in the nation. As a direct lender and servicer, we have positioned ourselves to be able to provide loans that serve a variety of scenarios. This allows us to assist more customers while maintaining the highest compliance standards and ensuring great customer service at every stage. Our leadership has successfully and strategically directed their teams to be prosperous during the downs of a challenging economy while capitalizing on the potential of a robust one. This depth of wisdom and focus on quality allows us to innovate with confidence, develop superior products, provide exceptional service and support, and back it up with the kind of solid foundation that is renewing the American Dream, all across the country.