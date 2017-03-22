Nexus Systems Announces Certified Integration with RealPage

Nexus Systems, the leading provider of integrated accounts payable and procure-to-pay applications, is now a member of the RealPage AppPartner program. With this certified partnership, existing and new RealPage clients can now benefit from having a seamless API-based integration with RealPage’s property management software, OneSite®, and Nexus Systems’ procure-to-pay platform, NexusPayables.

“We are really excited to announce the integration with RealPage,” says Ben Chou, Nexus Systems Director of Business Development. “RealPage clients can now experience a seamless integration experience with NexusPayables to automate their accounts payables processes and workflows, starting from purchasing all the way through to electronic approvals.”

The RealPage integration adds to the large collection of GL and ERP accounting systems integrations Nexus Systems offers. NexusPayables is equipped to digitally manage each aspect of the AP process, including on-site purchasing, POs, sophisticated approval workflow, invoice data capture, budgets and actuals, vendor compliance, comprehensive reporting, all the while seamlessly integrating with a client’s existing accounting system. It is best utilized by companies that require a comprehensive application for the expense management control, visibility, efficiency and cost savings associated with AP automation and best practices.

The RealPage AppPartner Seal recognizes companies with solutions that are compatible with RealPage products. Their products have been certified for the efficient and reliable integration of data with RealPage products. This provides clients with best-of-breed solutions and service providers with more opportunities to increase product value. Nexus Systems can be found in the RealPage AppPartner Exchange directory under the Invoice Processing category at http://www.realpage.com/exchange/find-apppartner.

About Nexus Systems

Nexus Systems is a leading provider of integrated accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay (P2P) applications. Our web-based applications are proven to increase business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability and control across the P2P lifecycle. Nexus Systems’ flagship product, NexusPayables, combines robust functionality with an intuitive interface to offer exceptional ease of use. It is compatible with legacy systems and processes making it a best-in-class automation solution. Every day, companies around the world use NexusPayables to solve their biggest AP and P2P challenges. NexusPayables is currently deployed in 106 countries. For more information, visit http://www.NexusSystems.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 11,000 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit http://www.realpage.com.