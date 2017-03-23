InDemand Interpreting Releases New Content-Rich Website

Our new corporate website is designed to demonstrate our alignment with the trends impacting Healthcare as well as our thought leadership in Healthcare communications.

InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled language services performance improvement company and a leading video remote interpreting (VRI) provider within Healthcare, continues to demonstrate thought leadership with the release of its new, content-rich website. The healthcare technology leader supports healthcare organizations nationwide in bridging the communication gap with limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing patients.

The new website highlights the challenges Healthcare providers face in meeting the communication needs of an ever-growing, diverse patient population and changing regulations, the transition to value-based care and the opportunity to leverage technology-based solutions to improve clinical effectiveness, enhance patient experience and increase operating efficiency.

InDemand Interpreting immediately connects healthcare professionals to medically qualified interpreters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in more than 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL) across the care continuum. VRI technology enables greater language access for limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf and hard of hearing patients, improving overall patient care. Many health systems using VRI report better communication with patients and family members, improved provider experiences and increased compliance with federal requirements.

“InDemand is committed to supporting its healthcare clients to address the needs of the LEP, Deaf and hard-of-hearing patients,” said Cecil Kost, InDemand Chairman & CEO. “Our new corporate website is designed to demonstrate our alignment with the trends impacting Healthcare as well as our thought leadership in the field of Healthcare communications.”

To view the new website or for more information, visit: http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.

About InDemand Interpreting

InDemand Interpreting was founded in 2007 with the vision of ensuring that every patient receives the highest quality healthcare, regardless of language, cultural background or disability. By delivering the most experienced medical interpreters and highest quality video technology InDemand Interpreting provides doctors, nurses and clinicians the language access they need to provide the best possible care. Visit InDemand at http://www.indemandinterpreting.com.