Former Paulaner USA President and CEO Jeff Coleman and his wife Cindy were tired of being bored.

Three years after his departure from the American distribution subsidiary of Munich’s Paulaner Brewery (which he founded 30 years ago in his Lone Tree, Colo. garage), Coleman has joined with former Paulaner colleagues Chris “Bub” Heinz, Aaron Turk, Sang Truong, Rory Brennan, and others in launching Bub’s Beverage Distributing Company.

Representing 17 craft and imported beers, 19 vineyards and wineries, six craft and specialty distilleries, and (soon) five sake breweries, the company’s national headquarters will be in Littleton, Colo. Specifically targeted in support of local and regional craft breweries, Bub’s Beverage has begun hiring and training Colorado beer-enthusiasts for sales and support.

“Colorado’s thirst for great craft beers and quality specialty beers is nearly unquenchable,” says Heinz, a Colorado native and former Paulaner special event coordinator. “At Bub’s Beverage, we’ll provide small to medium-sized breweries with an independent distributor option born of less internal competition, with more focused retail support.”

Recently, Paulaner USA announced that effective May 31, 2017, the company is moving its USA headquarters from Colorado to New York. And with consolidations like Anheuser-Busch-InBev, and MillerCoors, Colorado’s beer distributor options have continued to decline.

“Our mission is to be the beer distributor that goes above and beyond in customer service to actively market, sell and promote craft beer,” said Coleman. “American consumers continue to demonstrate their passion for craft beer and appreciation of the wide variety of flavors beer has to offer. Our company’s core values center on taking great pride in serving as the vehicle to market these brands and providing choice and variety to the consumer.”

Included within the Colorado distribution portfolio of Bub’s Beverage are several of Germany’s most prominent breweries. “Our high-quality, privately owned portfolio of high-quality German and specialty Bavarian Brands is well suited to replace the void left by Paulaner’s Colorado departure,” says Heinz.

Bub’s Bavarian portfolio includes Brauerei Gebr. Maisel KG, a very popular, privately-owned, Bavarian wheat beer brewery. The Maisel Weisse and Maisel Dunkel Weisse offer a unique advantage over big German brands like Paulaner, Hofbrau, and Spaten-Franziskaner, as Maisel beers are unpasteurized — something Heinz calls, excitedly, “Brewery Fresh!”

In 2016, after Colorado visits to study Denver’s many celebrated craft breweries and brew pubs, 4th generation Maisel owner Jeff Maisel opened a new, separate, independent craft brewery in his Bavarian hometown of Bayreuth, Germany. The craft brewery, Maisel & Friends, and its brewpub, Maisel & Friends Liebesbier, creates and brews a broad variety of hand-crafted specialty beer styles such as Stefan’s Indian Ale, Marc’s Chocolate Bock, and Jeff’s Bavarian Ale. The Maisel & Friends name is based on the Brewery’s supportive relationship with other craft breweries and homebrewers in Europe. These allied brands are featured alongside the Maisel & Friend craft beers within its Liebesbier Brewpub.

In mid-April Bub’s Beverage will also begin distributing Eichbaum Bier, a favorite with the many American military personnel based in and around Eichbaum’s hometown of Mannheim, Germany. Eichbaum’s Brewmaster, though a German native who is Germany brewery trained, has worked extensively with U.S. craft breweries, including heading brewery operations for one of Michigan’s leading craft breweries. Eichbaum’s broad range of nine traditional German brewing styles — and its many bottle, can, mini-keg, and keg container options — has helped it become one of Germany’s most progressive, price-to-quality competitive, and export-oriented breweries.

Bub’s Beverage’s fourth German option, Bayreuther Aktien Brewery, offers Colorado’s beer-enthusiasts new, specialty beer options via its all-natural, unfiltered “Landbiers.” Bayreuther Aktien Zwick’l is a full-bodied, robust “Kellarbier,” that has gained broad international awards. All soon available in Colorado in traditional 50cl (16.9oz) flip-top bottles, Zwick’l is accompanied by sister brands Original 1857, and the richly flavorful, dark-hued Bayreuther Aktien Landbier Dunkel.

Look for Maisel Weisse, Bayreuther Aktien Landbier, Eichbaum, and Maisel & Friends in Colorado’s finest restaurants, bars and retail stores beginning in mid-April.

For more information contact Chris “Bub” Heinz at info(at)bubsbeveage.com.