iUniverse Publishing is pleased to announce that Beijing Wisdom & Culture Co has acquired the rights to publish in Chinese the book “Conflict — The Unexpected Gift: Making the Most of Disputes in Life and Work” by Jack Hamilton and Elisabeth Seaman with Sharlene Gee and Hillary Freeman.

“We are honored that Beijing Wisdom & Culture Co has acquired the translation rights for our book,” said the authors. “With this relationship our teaching will now have the opportunity to reach a wider audience and help more people develop conflict-resolution skills.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Jack Hamilton, Elisabeth Seaman, Sharlene Gee and Hillary Freeman have been mediators and facilitators with Learn2Resolve, which provides mediation, facilitation, training in communication and conflict-resolution skills and team-building workshops in English and Spanish. They work with families, corporations, nonprofits, public agencies and individuals.

“Conflict — The Unexpected Gift” is part of the iUniverse STAR Program, which is the highest and most sought-after designation among iUniverse authors. One of the unique benefits of the program is that titles are presented for international rights deals, which is how this transaction came about.

Beijing Wisdom & Culture Co. plans to release the translated version this summer.

About Beijing Wisdom & Culture Co

Beijing Wisdom & Culture Co is an independent publisher, around 9 years old, mainly focusing on economy and business, psychology, self-help and pop science, with some biography and memoir. They’ve done a lot of best-sellers, like “Golden Roles,” “The 80/20 Rule,” “The Characters of Wolves,” “The Law of Barrel,” “To Work with Your Best,” “The Legend of Amway,” “Investment Lessons From Mr. Warren Buffett,” etc. Additionally — “The Truth about Markets: Why Some Nations Are Rich but Most Remain Poor,” “How to Read a Person Like a Book: Observing Body Language to Know What People Are Thinking” and “The Art of Negotiating.”