Career Step Adds University of Central Missouri as Academic Partner

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce the University of Central Missouri as its newest academic partner.

“The University of Central Missouri’s strong emphasis on engaged learning and student success makes them a natural fit for Career Step’s academic partnership program,” said Ryan Ewer, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “We are thrilled to partner with them in providing quality career training to their diverse student population.”

The Warrensburg, Missouri, university joins more than 150 other educational institutions, including Louisiana State University, Cal State San Bernardino and Auburn University, in Career Step’s network of academic partners.

The University of Central Missouri offers robust online programs that range from continuing education and career training to graduate degrees.

The new partnership adds a number of Career Step courses to UCMOnline, including Medical Office Manager, Healthcare IT, Medical Coding and Billing, Medical Transcription, Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR, Pharmacy Technician, Executive Assistant, Medical Billing and Veterinary Assistant with Medical Office Administration.

“We work hard to maintain upwards of a 90 percent employment rate for our certificate seeking students within six months of program completion,” said Laurel Hogue, Vice Provost for Extended Studies at University of Central Missouri. “Career Step has an impressive success rate for their graduates, and we look forward to providing our students with more options to help them thrive in their careers.”

Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions to offer its industry-leading career training courses through the schools’ continuing education departments for more than a decade. These partnerships broaden Career Step’s reach while providing the institutions with a turnkey solution that prepares more students for successful careers.

More information about Career Step’s partnership with the University of Central Missouri is available at CareerStep.com/ucm. To learn more about Career Step’s academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/partner.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at http://www.careerstep.com or 1-800-246-7836.