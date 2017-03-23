Crawford Technologies Releases New Automated Reprint Technology

Crawford Technologies PRO Reprint Server provides our customers with a flexible framework to meet various reprint needs, They love that it can support legacy environments as well as current and future web and cloud based applications

March 23, 2017 - Crawford Technologies announced today the launch of a new solution that enables organizations to easily reprint customer invoices, bills, statements and other correspondence when they have been lost or destroyed. ‘PRO Reprint Server’ automates all of the steps needed to retrieve and print the documents and batch them for efficient handling.

Many organizations face the challenge of providing their customers with reprinted copies of documents that were already mailed to their customers. Requests come in to their call centers at random times, yet the documents need to be found and sent to a print and mail facility in batches to make it a cost-effective operation. PRO Reprint Server automates the entire reprint process, saving organizations a lot of time and money.

Built on CrawfordTech’s market-leading document re-engineering and workflow technology, PRO Reprint Server can handle virtually all reprint challenges faced by modern organizations. It uses a web services API to allow internal, web and mobile applications to invoke reprints.

“PRO Reprint Server provides our customers with a flexible framework to meet various reprint needs," said Ernie Crawford, President and CEO of Crawford Technologies. "They love that it can support legacy environments as well as current and future web and cloud based applications.”

PRO Reprint Server has connectors to pull documents from all current Enterprise Content Management systems including IBM Content Manager OnDemand, IBM Filenet, OpenText Documentum, OpenText InfoArchive, Microsoft SharePoint, Alfresco, and repositories that support the CMIS interface.

The Crawford Technologies team will be available to discuss PRO Reprint Server at the Xploration 17 conference March 28-30 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando. See xplor.org for more information on Xploration 17.

