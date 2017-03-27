livingHR Adds Talent Thought Leader to Team

livingHR, a woman-owned consulting firm with offices in Tampa, FL, and Boston, MA, and a leader in employee engagement and company culture, announced today a new addition to the company’s executive team to meet the needs of their expanding client demand for their services. Jennifer Glor has joined livingHR as Vice President, Consulting.

Jen has over 20 years of experience as a progressive HR leader and practitioner in an array of cultures, from a Fortune 10 financial institution to hyper-growth tech firms. Jen is a strategic advisor who inspires businesses to grow and perform through talent, culture and leadership initiatives. Jen partners with HR and business leaders to drive business results through people initiatives. She quickly assesses organizations and helps them capitalize on their strengths; organizing people and programs to drive performance through engagement.

“Adding Jen Glor’s thought leadership and experience in HR, Technology, and Consulting, as well as her experience as a top internal HR, Talent, and Culture executive, will be a huge win for our clients, partners, and internal consultants,” said Keri Higgins-Bigelow, livingHR’s CEO and Founder. “Jen’s focus will be growth strategy as we continue to grow in our current markets in the Southeast and New England, as well as add new markets in the Mid-Atlantic. She will also play a key role in our strategic partnerships and the development of new products offerings in leadership development and talent experience feedback.”

About livingHR

livingHR is a Human Capital and Talent Experience Consulting and Recruiting Firm where talent triumphs. Our innovative solutions build strong employment brands to attract, engage, and retain the talent that aligns with your culture. We automate compliance and business process to enhance employee and candidate experience to create a high-performance organization. Learn more at livingHR.com.