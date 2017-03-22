The latest edition of The Bridge, the Materials Science newsletter from Rigaku Corporation, has been published and is available to view on the company’s global website.

The Bridge is the materials analysis newsletter from Rigaku. It is intended to keep the scientific community apprised of the latest developments in X-ray based materials science. Relevant articles and methods utilizing X-ray diffraction (XRD), wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF), energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) and Raman spectrometry are included.

The featured article in the latest issue highlights the winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Professor Yoshinori Osumi of the Tokyo Institute of Technology, who received the award for the discovery of mechanisms underlying autophagy, a fundamental process for degrading and recycling cellular components.

This month’s book review features Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions, in which acclaimed author Brian Christian and cognitive scientist Tom Griffiths show how the simple, precise algorithms used by computers can also apply to everyday life.

A special report on the Australian X-Ray Analytical Association (AXAA) 2017 workshop is also included, along with application papers for XRD, WDXRF, EDXRF and RAMAN techniques.

Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current issue online

https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe

