Adding Spot HD printing technology to conventional signage printing techniques has a measurable impact on increasing sales of premium and ancillary items according to an exclusive study commissioned by Windsor Marketing Group (WMG) and conducted by the research team from Bentley University’s Center for Marketing Technology.

WMG, a leading producer of in-store marketing solutions for many of the world’s premier retailers, asked Bentley researchers to measure the impact of emerging HD merchandising production technology on consumers in order to better understand how different types of in-store marketing printing techniques affect what a viewer sees and what the viewer recalls. The study was specifically designed to focus on ability of next-generation digital printing to make a visual more attractive and memorable to viewers, creating sensory and appetite appeal.

A series of experiments were devised in the Bentley University Center for Marketing Technology in which a sample group of consumers were fitted with special glasses designed to measure the movement of the eyes. Participants were then shown visuals using High Definition (HD) and Conventional print techniques, and another used Spot High Definition produced from WMG’s cutting-edge G-traxTM system.

The study produced 4 key findings regarding the impact of Spot High Definition compared with Conventional HD and Conventional Printing:

Finding 1 (Focus Speed) — On average, Spot HD printing attracted eyes to the target focal area 8.2% faster than conventional methods.

Finding 2 (Focus Duration) — On average, eyes remained focused on the area using Spot HD printing 15.3% longer.

Finding 3 (Upsell Purchase Intent) — Purchase intent for a higher-priced or premium version of an item highlighted by Spot HD printing increased 28.7% over traditional HD and 59.7% over Conventional printing.

Finding 4 (Ancillary Item Purchase Intent) — On average, consumers are 8% more likely to purchase an ancillary item such as a bottle of wine that was merchandised with a primary item such as a pizza or steak when the ancillary item was printed in Spot HD vs. conventional techniques.

“The implication of this research for retailers is critical as they continue to search for ways to drive incremental sales in an increasingly competitive environment,” said Windsor Marketing Group CEO Kevin Armata. “The research clearly shows, especially when all findings are considered together, that advanced printing technology such as Spot HD can have a measurable positive impact on grabbing a customer’s attention and influencing purchase intent and impulse buys.”

WMG invested in the study and has used the results to develop an in-store marketing effectiveness execution model, the Hierarchy of Signage. The Hierarchy of Signage give WMG a process through which they can evaluate their customers’ marketing objectives against available solutions based on sound, measurable insight, and match the solution that best accomplishes them.

“This is not theory,” Armata said. “This is a practical tool that a store manager can use to impact the speed at which in-store marketing is noticed as well as the length of time that a customer stays focused on it. This then translates into favorable purchase intent and when used to promote premium or add-on items, can build the basket-size and impulse buys.”

