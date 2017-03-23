Timo Kuusela, Vice President & General Manager of Sansone Companies said, "We are very honored to host Shriners and Masons Children's Day and look forward to supporting their critical work in the years to come."

The Boulevard is honored to host Shriners and Masons Children’s Day on Saturday March 25th from 10am - 2pm. All events will be located in the Main West Entrance of The Boulevard (in front of JCPenney).

The Masons will be hosting a no-cost Child ID event. No appointment is necessary and each child with a parent or guardian will be photographed for free and receive a laminated ID including photo, vital statistics, and the child's fingerprints. The Shriners Clowns and exotic animals from SeaQuest will entertain the children while they wait.

Child IDs allow parents and guardians to easily record information about their children on cards that are kept at their homes to be shared with authorities if ever needed in order to locate a missing child.

Shriners Hospitals for Children® - Los Angeles will also be conducting a complimentary Medical Screening Clinic for children to determine eligibility for medical services provided by the Shriners. Care is provided regardless of a family's ability to pay. Please call 702-382-5554 for more information.

Timo Kuusela, Vice President & General Manager of Sansone Companies said, "We are very honored to host Shriners and Masons Children's Day and look forward to supporting their critical work in the years to come."

Sansone Companies is committed to the growth of The Boulevard and the Las Vegas Community. The mall’s recent $25 million redevelopment has established the property as a modern shopping and dining destination as well as an entertainment hub. The property features an outstanding selection of stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. Supporting events like the Shriners and Masons Children's Day is part of The Boulevard’s dedicated community support in Southern Nevada.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children®

Shriners Hospital For Children is changing lives everyday through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the US, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay.

http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

About Sansone Companies

Founded by Roland Sansone, Sansone Companies has developed real estate in the Las Vegas area for the past 35 years.

http://www.sansonecompanies.com

About The Boulevard

The Boulevard is a 1.2 million square foot regional shopping center and community entertainment center anchored by John’s Incredible Pizza Company, SeaQuest Aquarium, and Sears. Located at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn in Las Vegas, the property is just under two miles from the Las Vegas Strip and close to Sunrise Medical Center, The Las Vegas Country Club, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Boulevard was built in 1968 and was expanded and renovated in 1992. In 2013, the property was purchased by Sansone Companies of Henderson, NV, who remodeled the property in 2015, dramatically improving its appeal. The renovations continue with lots of exciting new developments coming in 2017.

http://www.boulevardlv.com

###