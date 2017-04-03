J.A. King Acquires The Millennium Group of South Carolina

J.A. King, Precision Measurement Solutions With the addition of the Millennium group, we are able to provide our customers with a true strategic partner for metrology, calibration, repair, inspection, and testing.

J.A. King, a leading ISO 17025 accredited precision measurement company, today announced that they are acquiring The Millennium Group, a South Carolina-based metrology equipment, testing, calibration, and inspection company.

The purchase of The Millennium Group, which includes Millennium Precision and Data Point Technologies, significantly expands J.A. King’s capabilities. “The team at Millennium has extensive metrology experience, particularly in multi-sensor technologies, environmental and automotive parts testing, calibration, and measurement inspection,” said John King, CEO of J.A. King. “They are doing some really creative and innovative work that we are excited to be a part of.”

The Millennium Group represents and services all the QVI brands of products and software including OGP, RAM Optical, CCP, and Kotem. QVI is a leading provider of vision, touch-probe, laser, and scanning metrology systems. This expertise will be particularly helpful for J.A. King’s customers in the automotive, aerospace, and consumer product industries.

J.A. King will maintain Millennium’s separate testing facility in Greenville, South Carolina while all of Millennium’s other operations will be merged into J.A. King’s nearby Greenville branch with immediate effect.

“With the addition of the Millennium group, we are able to provide our customers with a true strategic partner for metrology, calibration, repair, inspection, and testing,” said King.

About J.A. King

J.A. King is a full-service precision measurement and calibration company. With over twenty locations in the Southeast and Midwest, J.A. King provides quality systems integrity, reduced risk, and best-in-class measurement solutions, backed by world class customer service and expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.jaking.com.