Golf Academy of America Hires Rachel Lee

Golf Academy of America announced today that it has hired PGA Golf Instructor Rachel Lee to teach on its Dallas campus. Rachel, a Class A Golf Professional, began her duties at the beginning of January.

Lee comes to Golf Academy of America from a varied background in the golf industry. She has a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and turfgrass science from Kansas State University and has worked in both tournament operations and club operations. Throughout her career, Lee has been employed by private, semi-private, public and corporate golf clubs and has held roles as an assistant golf professional, head golf professional, director of golf and general manager.

With at least one class from each semester of the Golf Academy of America on her roster, Lee will teach every student on campus. Her course load includes Rules of Golf 1, Planning and Organization of Tournament Golf, Understanding Golf Operations, Mechanics of the Short Game and Principles of Golf Maintenance.

“I really enjoy getting up in front of the students because they genuinely want to be there. I get excited about their excitement, and I really enjoy building those relationships,” said Lee. “I love that we provide a real-world idea of what the golf business is.”

“Rachel is an accomplished golf professional, and we are so lucky to have her on board,” said Golf Academy of America National Director of Operations Steve Newman. “She has extensive background in all the classes she teaches. It’s the skilled and experienced faculty that makes Golf Academy of America a truly outstanding place for aspiring golf professionals.”

About Golf Academy of America

