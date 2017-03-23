We’re excited to be operating on U.S. shores, where most of our initial crowdfunding backers made FaceCradle a phenomenal success.

After raising more than $1.135 million ($1,479,231 AUD) from nearly 20,000 backers on Kickstarter last fall, FaceCradle, the most-funded travel pillow in crowdfunding history, has established a U.S. Headquarters in New York City, FaceCradle USA, LLC, to help speed delivery of its wildly popular travel innovation to Americans.

“We’re excited to be operating on U.S. shores, where most of our initial crowdfunding backers made FaceCradle a phenomenal success,” said Dylan J. Doherty, President/North America for Hairy Turtle Pty Ltd, the product’s Australian parent company. “In addition to ensuring more efficient fulfillment of orders on our website, we’re launching an aggressive expansion into the retail market to bring our product to as many travelers as possible.”

More than 8,000 crowdfunding backers of the unique travel pillow were from the United States, which also received support from travelers in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, France, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Australia.

“Unlike other travel pillows on the market, FaceCradle is designed for the way we actually sleep, with our head in a horizontal position,” Doherty said. “Just like our early adopters during crowdfunding, frequent travelers… especially those who fly long, extended flights in coach seats…are finding FaceCradle is the solution for getting a deep restful sleep during their trips.”

FaceCradle was developed by company co-founders David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu through their own experiences trying to get sleep on long, cross-country and overseas flights.

FaceCradle features five sleep modes for travelers that provide multiple options for comfort – including a deep-sleep mode that simulates the natural horizontal sleeping position for the head, even while the traveler is seated in a vertical, economy-class seat.

FaceCradle has an innovative internal support frame that’s hinged and splits into two sections – allowing travelers to lock the angle of five different pillow-settings to support their neck, head and chest. By utilizing the provided support strap, and securing it around a winged headrest, FaceCradle can be adjusted to several different positions that allows for 180-degree forward use – enabling the traveler to easily find their most comfortable position.

This viral Facebook video, which received more than 18 million views when the product was introduced, demonstrates that FaceCradle’s comfort positions conform to nearly any kind of seating situation aboard a plane, bus, train or even in a car. The video shows the most common method of using FaceCradle - looping its strap under and out over the top of the wings of the seat’s headrest – which means the strap will not interfere with any video screen that could be on the back of the passenger’s seat.

Company officials plan to re-introduce the final production model of FaceCradle to travel wholesalers, retailers, media attendees and other guests during the upcoming International Travel Goods Show, which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center next month.

To find out more about the most popular travel pillow on the market today and to order, visit http://www.facecradle.me.

About Hairy Turtle Pty Ltd.

Hairy Turtle Pty Ltd. was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2015 by two of the country’s seasoned Australian Entrepreneurs, David Scrimshaw and Roz Ruwhiu. Scrimshaw, the founder of Australia’s most innovative company (awarded by Thompson Reuters) and the founder of Ozito, a market-leading power tool brand, has designed, developed and marketed more than 30 consumer products globally. Ruwhiu is a head of TV production for a leading advertising agency behind several award-winning commercials for some of the most famous brands. The two combined their experiences to create FaceCradle, designed to help all travelers get a good night’s sleep. For more information, visit the company’s website.