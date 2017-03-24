I am honored by this recognition and truly enjoy working with my clients to help them reach their financial goals.

Ziegler Wealth Management has announced the promotion of Charles L. Butler, Jr. to vice president and financial advisor. Butler has been with Ziegler for nine years and serves out of the firm's Appleton, Wisconsin branch location at 2801 East Enterprise Avenue.

"For nearly 10 years, Charles' commitment to Ziegler and his clients has been unwavering," stated Robert Moats, Senior Managing Director and Head of Ziegler Wealth Management. "In these times, it’s refreshing to see an individual like Charles not only develop longevity with one firm, but flourish in his dedication to his clients. I’ve worked in the financial services industry for 30 years, and know it’s rare to find an advisor so committed to client education and communication."

Butler is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh and Appleton resident. His approach to wealth management focuses on asset allocation and risk management. Butler is active in the local community, serving in a variety of volunteer capacities with the Wisconsin Blaze AAU basketball program and Covenant Church Fox Valley. His full biography and contact information are available on his website, http://www.ziegler.com/charles-butler.

“I am honored by this recognition and truly enjoy working with my clients to help them reach their financial goals,” commented Butler.

