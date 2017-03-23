BioPharma Asia 2017 Award Winners, including Catalent's Mark Bissett second right We are deeply honored to receive this award from our industry peers in recognition of our clinical activities in the region.

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that it had won the ‘Clinical Supply Chain Excellence’ category award at the BioPharma Asia Convention, currently taking place at the Suntec Singapore International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Singapore. The award was presented at the conference reception held on Wednesday evening, March 22.

“Our Clinical Supply Asia network and facilities are key to supporting both local and global clinical trials, combining our global quality, innovation and process standards, with local regulatory, cultural expertise, and resources,” commented Mark Bisset, President, Catalent Asia-Pacific. “We are deeply honored to receive this award from our industry peers in recognition of our clinical activities in the region, particularly in light of the strength and quality of the other nominees within the category.”

Catalent has a long history supporting clients globally, including in Asia, in the development and supply of new drugs and consumer health products, and in clinical trial supply across the region. The company has over 25 years’ experience in the clinical supplies industry, has supported over 5,000 clinical trials, and makes more than 150,000 shipments a year to more than 80 countries.

The Asia-Pacific region is strategically important for Catalent with high market growth and increased customer demand, and the company has continued to invest and innovate in the region with new technologies, capabilities and capacity. Catalent now boasts clinical supply facilities in China, Japan and Singapore as well as a depot network spanning the region. The company also has local R&D, manufacturing and clinical packaging and storage resources in multiple locations.

Further expansion is underway at its Singapore facility, with new flexible GMP space for secondary packaging, a doubling of ambient storage space, and quadrupling of cold storage capacity. The latest phase of expansion is due to be completed later in 2017.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

