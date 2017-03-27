NCPA: Lunch & Learn with Allen West - Tampa, Florida

Lt. Col Allen West will speak on the importance of school choice.
Dallas, Texas (PRWEB) March 27, 2017
Lt. Col. West, Executive Director of National Center for Policy Analysis (NCPA), will be speaking about education at a luncheon sponsored by Tampa Bay Christian Academy and hosted at Capedevila at la Teresita restaurant Friday March 31, 2017 from Noon-1:30 pm. He will also make a special appearance at the school that morning. Please contact ppowell@tbcarams.org for more information.
Lt. Col. West will be joined by David Grantham, Ph.D., Senior Fellow for National Security at NCPA and Air Force veteran. A Tampa native, Dr. Grantham is considered a foremost expert on counterterrorism, intelligence and defense issues.
Honorable Allen West
March 31, 2017
Noon-1:30 pm
Capedevila at la Teresita
3248 W Columbus Drive Tampa, FL 33607
$50 per person
$300 Table Host (Tables of 8)
RSVP by March 21, 2017
RSVP’s received after March 21st cannot be guaranteed
(813) 343-0600 ext 203 or ppowell@tbcarams.org