Southeast Discovery featured community Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, has completed a major expansion of its golf training facility, Reynolds Kingdom of Golf in partnership with TaylorMade, to be unveiled in April 2017. The 16-acre, 7,600-square-foot campus, located adjacent to the Rees Jones-designed Oconee Course and AAA Five Diamond Award-winning Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, will serve as a comprehensive golf academy adaptable to all golfers.

“Reynolds Lake Oconee is home to some of the most elite collections of golf courses in the country, and is one of only 11 golf resorts in the nation to earn the Platinum Medal from GOLF Magazine,” said Schaffer. “The newly expanded Kingdom of Golf training facility, together with their six distinctive golf course designs, further establishes Reynolds Lake Oconee’s reputation as the Southeast region’s premier golf community, as well as a preferred golf destination,” said Schaffer.

Reynolds Lake Oconee, a master-planned development located between Atlanta and Augusta, GA, is situated along the shoreline of 19,000-acre Lake Oconee. The community offers one of the best golf experiences in the country, featuring six championship courses, designed by architects Jack Nicklaus (Great Waters), Tom Fazio (National), Bob Cupp (Preserve, The Landing), Jim Engh (Creek Club) and Jones (Oconee). Other amenities include on-site dining options, swimming pools, pedestrian trails, marinas, a tennis center, and a wellness campus. Reynolds Lake Oconee is located just 1.5 hours from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Previously available only to PGA TOUR professionals, Reynolds Kingdom of Golf offers custom golf-club-fitting and on-site club building, golf instruction for all ages and skill levels, and is available as a setting for corporate outings. All guests of Reynolds Lake Oconee, whether staying in cottages or at The Ritz-Carlton, may use the expanded facility.

The Kingdom features an expansive range; four fully enclosed, heated hitting bays; three heated, covered hitting bays; a three-hole, short-game practice area; and classroom facilities for private or group instruction offered during a single day, or over multiple days.

The instruction curriculum includes golf fitness training and complete swing and body analysis. Two fully enclosed teaching studios are equipped with the latest in technology, including TrackMan 4 and Bodi-Track force plates, as well as high-speed Ximea cameras.

Reynolds Kingdom of Golf has served as the East Coast fitting center for many PGA and LPGA Tour stars, and is the only TaylorMade venue in the country where recreational golfers can be fit for equipment in the same environment used by tour players and club professionals on staff with TaylorMade.

The expansion of The Kingdom of Golf is part of the $50 million investment in ongoing renovations at Reynolds Lake Oconee by Metlife since August 2012. During this time, the golf courses, clubhouses, and hotels have undergone substantial improvements. Additionally, a golf village was built at the National course and dining areas in the Great Waters clubhouse were renovated. The rooms, cottages, restaurants, spa, and pools of The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee also have been redecorated and refurbished.

