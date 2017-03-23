Momeni to Unveil Pop Up Showroom

Nomad Area Rug 2BLK New York is a key location for home textiles and rug markets and expanding our footprint to include a larger space for these markets was the sensible next step for our growth plan. —Reza Momeni, CEO and President

Momeni, Inc., a leading manufacturer and importer of area rugs and broadloom carpeting, is unveiling a pop-up showroom at 3 West 30th Street, New York, NY for the New York Home Fashions Market, Mon., March 27-Thurs., March 30. The newly renovated showroom is conveniently located within a 1-minute walk from the 295 Textile Building and features a large space to display Momeni’s vast collection of area rugs, including it’s newest lines Tabriz, Charlotte, Caspian and Nomad.

"New York is a key location for home textiles and rug markets and expanding our footprint to include a larger space for these markets was the sensible next step for our growth plan," said Reza Momeni, ceo and president.

In addition, the pop-up will feature the Novogratz by Momeni collection, a line of area rugs designed by authors and reality television stars Robert and Cortney Novogratz. Released to the trade in October 2016, the line includes approximately 10 rug collections featuring the Novogratz trademark of modern design, pops of color and family focused versatility.

About Momeni, Inc.

Momeni Rugs is a leading manufacturer and importer of fine area rugs and floor coverings. Since 1975 the Momeni family has brought beautiful, quality products to interior design. Headquartered in Carlstadt, NJ, Momeni products are available at leading retailers. For news and other updates from Momeni, connect via Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/momenirugs), Pinterest (http://www.pinterest.com/momenirug) and instagram (http://www.instagram.com/momeni_rugs).

Press Contact:

Rachel Fasciani

Director, Marketing and PR

631-671-4507 or rachel(at)momeni(dot)com