This conference is a great opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in Field Service across a variety of industries.

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, is excited to announce their sponsorship at Field Service USA. This years' event will be held April 18-21 in Palm Springs, CA. This industry-leading conference provides a platform for over 700 service leaders to network and discuss innovations in Field Service and Support.

“PowerObjects is excited to be participating in this years' Field Service USA event,” says Steve Thompson, Vice President of Sales. “This conference is a great opportunity for us to showcase our expertise in Field Service across a variety of industries.”

The PowerObjects' team of Field Service experts will be on hand during the four-day conference to answer questions, demo products and meet with customers. The PowerObjects’ booth will also feature an exclusive product demonstration from Ken Kelly, President of Kelly Roofing.

"We are thrilled to have Ken Kelly at our booth to demonstrate how the ServSmart solution framework, combined with Azure's IoT suite is revolutionizing their process of asset management, product performance and service requests to create a truly unique product," Thompson added.

Those who are interested in attending Field Service USA can use promo code FS17HCL to get 25% off their registration. Registration information can be found here.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Company provides CRM service, support, education and add-ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.