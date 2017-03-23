A True Leader in the Machinery Industry, Machinery Network, Inc. (MN) has been in the used machinery business since 1987, providing the largest inventory of used metalworking machinery, plastic and fabrication machinery, including late-model presses, used CNC equipment and more. The Inventory on MN’s website is updated daily.

Based in Encino, CA – Machinery Network, Inc. today announced the launch of a brand new website:http://www.machinerynetwork.com. This clean new, user friendly, website features the latest web technology, Responsive Design, which works seamlessly with all types of electronic tablet and other portable, personal, devices and desktops. Responsive Design also has dynamic and interactive functions that optimized to all modern web browsers.

Of course, Machinery Network’s new website continues to offer their customers the wide variety of used machinery they’ve become accustomed to - including CNC, Fabrications, Grinders, Boring Mills, Lathes, Plastic Machinery, Press Brakes, Tooling – Attachments & Accessories, Waterjets, Woodworking, Machining Centers VMC HMC UMC, Drills, Ovens, Electric Discharge Machines, Air Compressors, Autoclaves, Blow Molding, Cranes, Granulators, Injection Molding Machines, Rubber Machinery, Keyseaters, Extruders, Robots, Bar Feeds, Conveyors and More. For complete list of our inventory please visit the “Used Inventory” section of our website.

Machinery Network is your premiere source for the Buying and Selling of Industrial Machinery. Gary Treisman, the President/CEO and his team have managed, appraised and sold over $1Billion worth of machinery and related industrial assets. MN cordially invites both existing and potential customers to be among the first to experience http://www.machinerynetwork.com and come see how you can get the best possible deal on the market from Machinery Network.

