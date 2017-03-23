Big Squid Secures $3M in Seed Funding

Chris Knoch, CEO, Big Squid Our goal of putting advanced forecasting capabilities via machine learning in the hands of decision makers is happening.

Big Squid, a leader in predictive analytics and machine learning with their Predictive Toolkit software platform, has successfully closed $3 million in seed funding, led by Silverton Partners and Kickstart Seed Fund.

“Our goal of putting advanced forecasting capabilities via machine learning in the hands of decision makers is happening,” said Chris Knoch, CEO of Big Squid. “Our customers can make smarter decisions with their data, faster. There is a sea change going on in the way businesses use their data, and this news further affirms the market’s desire to see it happen."

He continued, “We are truly excited to add Kickstart and Silverton to our team. Kickstart is the premier seed fund in Utah and has an incredible track record of picking innovative solutions out of the Silicon Slopes. I’ve known Mike Dodd for years; the expertise he and Silverton bring to the table is game changing. We could not be happier with our new team.”

Big Squid’s Predictive Toolkit puts the power of predictive analytics in the hands of the business user and decision maker, allowing the organization to gain insight on future trends and project with greater certainty. With Predictive Toolkit, organizations can construct predictive models in three easy steps, explore different “what if” scenarios and allow them to forecast key business metrics to make smarter decisions faster.

“Big Squid is supercharging business intelligence tools by making predictive analytics accessible to the business user,” said Dalton Wright, Partner at Kickstart Fund. “This round of funding will help accelerate the adoption of Big Squid’s Predictive Toolkit in the enterprise.”

Big Squid specializes in all aspects of Business Intelligence, Data Sciences, and Predictive Analytics. With more than 400 strategic implementations under their belt, Big Squid develops and implements innovative data science solutions that enable business users to identify and answer their key business questions faster.

“Having worked with Chris at Omniture, I couldn’t be more excited to invest alongside him and his team. Their approach to predictive analytics and A.I. has shown to be unique and very differentiated,” said Mike Dodd, General Partner at Silverton Partners. “Big Squid’s early customer traction and product market fit are evidence of the large opportunity in front of them.”

The funding marks an exciting and transformative period for Big Squid as it welcomes Dalton Wright (Kickstart Seed Fund), and Mike Dodd (Silverton Partners) to its Board of Directors. Domo, provider of The Business Cloud – the world’s first platform for business optimization, will remain an investor in the organization.

To learn more about Big Squid’s Predictive Software Platform and Data Consulting services please visit http://www.bigsquid.com

About Big Squid: Big Squid specializes in all aspects of Business Intelligence, Data Sciences, and Predictive Analytics. The company is a Premier Domo Partner that develops and implements innovative solutions that assist business users in identifying their key business questions, and has successfully engaged over 400 customers on strategic Domo deployments. For more information, visit http://www.bigsquid.com.

About Silverton Partners: Silverton Partners is an early stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas. Silverton collaborates with exceptional entrepreneurs who are committed to attacking growth markets with proprietary products or services. The principals of Silverton Partners have over five decades of venture experience, having been the start-up investors in Tivoli Systems (IPO), Silicon Labs (IPO), Motive Communications (IPO), Waveset (acquired by Sun Microsystems) and BlackLocus (acquired by The Home Depot). More information on Silverton Partners can be found at http://www.silvertonpartners.com

About Kickstart Seed Fund: Kickstart Seed Fund is a seed stage venture capital firm based in Salt Lake City, UT. Kickstart Seed Fund's mission is to kickstart the best companies in Utah and the Mountain West by providing smart capital, a connected community and expert guidance. Since raising its first fund in 2008, Kickstart has invested in more than 60 companies. For more information, visit http://www.kickstartfund.com

