Kalypso TwistZ Partners With Fenton Glass

Kalypso TwistZ is a direct sales company that specializes in interchangeable jewelry. The jewelry contains a patented screw mechanism that allows the buyer to interchange their jewelry with just a “TwistZ”. “With the addition of Fenton beads, Kalypso TwistZ is expanding to add some non-interchangeable pieces of jewelry to the line, that are not only trendy, but classic,” said Kaitlyn McAlarney – Director of Operations.

For over a hundred years, the Fenton name has been one of quality, beauty, and American-made pride. Fenton was founded in 1905 by brothers Frank L. and John W. Fenton. Fenton is the largest manufacturer of handmade colored glass in the United States and among the foremost glass manufacturers in the world. The company is renowned for innovative glass colors as well as hand painted decorations on pressed and blown glassware. The exclusive Kalypso TwistZ collection of glass beads continues Fenton’s legacy of creating handcrafted art glass jewelry using many of the traditional Fenton colors and techniques. In an age of mass production, Fenton remains committed to honoring this tradition.

“We’re excited for everyone to be able to add such unique, hand-made glass beads to their Kalypso TwistZ collections,” said Kaitlyn McAlarney – Director of Operations. Kalypso TwistZ is proud to share an American-made tradition with customers who know quality and want to wear it.

Visit the company’s website at http://www.kalypsotwistz.com to view the entire collection.

Kalypso TwistZ, one of a kind in jewelry design.