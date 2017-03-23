Tompkins Robotics will help further evolve supply chain logistics automation, improving the efficiency of logistics operations.

Tompkins International introduces Tompkins Robotics, a new product offering. Tompkins Robotics has joined forces with Lab Z to introduce an innovative material handling sortation system, named t-Sort. Together the two companies will bring this robotic technology to North America for the first time, helping to build world-class supply chains, providing unmatched flexibility and throughput.

t-Sort is an innovative material handling system and has applications for both unit and parcel sortation. It performs much like a traditional automated sortation system, such as a tilt tray or crossbelt sorter. However, the unique and exciting difference is t-Sort uses completely independent robots.

At only 15” wide, the robots take up a minimal amount of space. They can move in any direction and are easily programmed to meet unit and parcel sorting needs. The robots recharge automatically by returning to a charging station when needed.

The robots are the equivalent of having a tilt tray with no track. They can go to any divert and induction station autonomously along the shortest path. Robots, chutes, and induction stations can be added modularly at any time with no interruption to operations. Additionally, robots can be added for peak seasons and be taken out of service when not needed. The Tompkins Robotics design enables a tremendous reduction in capital cost and space in the warehouse, compared to traditional automated sortation systems.

Tompkins Robotics will help further evolve supply chain logistics automation, improving the efficiency of logistics operations. t-Sort is a means of order fulfillment automation for units to complete an order, and automation for parcel shipping operations, allowing for better planning, implementation, controls efficiency, flow of goods, and customer service. Watch the Tompkins Robotics video to further understand the capabilities of the automated sortation system.

Join us at ProMat in Chicago, IL from April 3rd through 6th to learn firsthand about the supply chain robot automation of the future; see live coverage and demonstrations of the Tompkins Robotics robot. We will be located in booth S4468.