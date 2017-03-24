Emmett/Furla/Oasis partners Randall Emmett and George Furla have aligned with Nik Richie to produce a scripted TV series based on his memoir Sex, Lies, And The Dirty. The memoir details Richie’s rags-to-riches rise to success as the founder of the infamous celebrity gossip blog TheDirty.com. The site was conceived in a Scottsdale, AZ garage, where Richie dished on Scottsdale socialites. He outgrew the garage and widened his coverage as the site grew popular during a social media boom period.

Among its scoops was coverage of the Anthony Weiner scandal, the Hulk Hogan sex tape, and many others published at a moment in time when gossips ran roughshod. This was before Hogan won a landmark judgement that bankrupted Gawker. They’ll script a pilot based on true events.

Emmett, co-creator and exec producer, described its aspirations as “a mix of The Wolf Of Wall Street, Ray Donovan, and The Social Network.” EFO will fund development. The company most recently produced the Martin Scorsese-directed Silence, has Amityville: The Awakening coming June 30 through The Weinstein Company, and recently wrapped the Kevin Connolly-directed Gotti with John Travolta, and is prepping Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone.

