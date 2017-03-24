Judy Buchanan, co-owner of Serenity Natural Health Center LLC, is the first Certified Medical Reiki™ Master in Frederick, MD. Judy says, “I am passionate about sharing Reiki as a holistic, complementary therapy with patients and their caregivers during what is often a very difficult and challenging time.”

A Certified Medical Reiki™ Master trained by Raven Keys Medical Reiki™ International to provide Reiki, non-invasive deep relaxation technique, to patients who are undergoing variety of medical treatments to include surgery, chemotherapy, childbirth, and other serious medical procedures.

Medical Reiki™ is a protocol in the practice of Integrative Medicine. Medical Reiki ™ is the practice of bringing healing power of Reiki into an operating room or hospital setting to support patients while working safely and unobtrusively with medical professionals.

On medical procedure or surgery day, it is a great comfort to have the constant support of a Certified Medical Reiki™ Master in the preparation area, the operating room and the recovery room, inducing calm while supplying healing energy to you throughout the procedure. Benefits of receiving Reiki while undergoing surgery or a medical procedure include stress relief, pain reduction, maintenance of steady blood pressure, and patients seem to recover faster. Judy is available to support clients of all ages undergoing a variety of medical procedures.

For more information contact Judy at judy(at)serenitynhc(dot)com or visit http://www.serenitynhc.com.