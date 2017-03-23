Index Promotions, a global, full-service product promotions and marketing agency based out of Los Angeles, has expanded their sports partnerships by three-fold in the last ten months, positioning them as one of the most promising product marketing companies in the sports industry today. The agency, that was a 2016 finalist on Inc.’s 5000 list, has customized innovative game-day giveaway products for a variety of professional sports teams over the past year including the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Black Hawks, among others.

“Expanding our promotional product marketing into the sports industry has been a goal of ours since we launched our agency’s sports division in 2015,” said Charlie Gaffney, CEO and Founder of Index Promotions. “Our knack for creative, combined with our expertise in sports marketing and for executing innovative and engaging campaigns, has made our work with our professional sports teams hugely successful. We have designed more than 20 game day giveaways, several of which have since become collectors items for fans, and we are very proud of that.”

Index Promotions launched the company’s dedicated sports page earlier this month (https://www.indexpromotions.com/sports) to make it easy for prospective clients to navigate their sports-specific service offerings and to explore past campaigns and products. One such campaign, Pence on the Fence, which they initiated and executed for the San Francisco Giants in 2015, was awarded Chief Marketer’s PRO Award for “Most Innovative Product and Social Media Campaign” last year. The Pence on the Fence doll that the agency created helped to catapult the team as a pioneer in game-day giveaways. The doll has since surpassed the bobblehead aftermarket prices, selling for nearly $75/each.

“The Index Promotions team is a rare example of a creative, forward-thinking company that takes the extra step in providing solutions to marketing obstacles,” says Faham Zakariaei, Senior Director of Promotions and Special Events for the San Francisco Giants. “While the company goes above and beyond on the service side, their ability to take on new projects and support and deliver on custom-oriented products and promotions sets them apart from the rest. Their commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of promotional solutions is one of the many reasons we consider Index Promotions a key partner of ours.”

Prior to its expansion into sports, Index Promotions has serviced some of the largest brands in food, entertainment and commerce. Among its current client roster includes Burger King, MetLife, Macy’s, Aflac and Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW). The agency’s specialty in product design and creation has made their expansion into the sports arena a natural extension for the company. The agency, which also specializes in entertainment licensing, has recently began expanding their work into theme parks and resorts, becoming an approved vendor with the likes of Universal, Disney and Cedar Fair.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Index Promotions is a promotional product and marketing agency that is dedicated to bringing the world’s largest brands into homes, sports arenas, quick-serve restaurants and other centers of commerce. A full-service product development company, Index Promotions specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality premiums, promotional merchandise. Their service offerings include promotional products, digital promotions, entertainment consulting, supply-chain management and other creative services. Its client roster includes brands such as Burger King, Macy’s, San Francisco Giants, MetLife, Aflac, among others.