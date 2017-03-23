AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce that Timothy O’Neill, Technical Marketing Manager, and Dr. Mehran Maalekian, R&D Manager, have each been honored as Speakers of Distinction by the SMTA Technical Committee.

The “Speaker of Distinction” recognition is bestowed on speakers that have presented exceptional technical papers in past SMTA technical conferences, as identified by industry colleagues. This honor is presented to industry leaders that provide expertise and have shared innovative solutions to challenging problems in the electronics assembly market. This recognition substantiates AIM’s commitment to being leaders in the industry, by investing in R&D and providing top-notch technical expertise.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Tim and Mehran,” said AIM’s Executive Vice President, David Suraski. “It is an honor to have them on our team.”

About Dr. Mehran Maalekian

Dr. Mehran Maalekian is Research & Development manager of AIM. He received his PhD with distinction from Graz University of Technology, Austria in 2007. Through his long research career, working with well-known institutions such as the Technical University of Vienna, University of British Columbia, Cambridge University and many industry partners, he has published and presented numerous scientific and technical papers on physical metallurgy, materials modeling, welding and soldering, including a chapter of the ASM Int. Handbook. He serves as a reviewer of several scientific journals and is on the editorial board of “Science and Technology of Welding and Joining.”

About Timothy O’Neill

Operating out of AIM U.S. Headquarters, Mr. O'Neill is responsible for developing and optimizing product and technical information, collaborating with complimentary suppliers and equipment manufacturers and ensuring AIM’s products exceed expectations and meet market requirements. Mr. O'Neill is also a technical writer and presenter for industry trade publications and events. He has co-authored several papers on PCB assembly subjects. Mr. O’Neill has a B.A. from Assumption College and post-graduate studies in education. He joined AIM in 1997 and has assisted many clients with production challenges, specializing in Pb-Free process development and material selection.

