Digital Scientists Opens New Office in Greenville, SC

We really couldn’t be more excited to finally have a local office space in Greenville

Digital Scientists, a software innovation lab specializing in web design and app development, is excited to announce the opening of a Greenville, South Carolina location. The lab has set up shop at the renowned NEXT Innovation Center, the center for digital progress in Greenville.

“We’ve been working with South Carolina clients for years from our office here in Atlanta,” explains Digital Scientists’ CEO, Bob Klein, “but we really couldn’t be more excited to finally have a local office space in Greenville.” The company had previously been run exclusively out of its headquarters in downtown Alpharetta, GA, and nearby Atlanta office on Peachtree Road.

Digital Scientists leverages the latest technologies to quickly, holistically build platforms and products to suit its clients’ needs. Services offered include web design, app development, and custom software for e-commerce programs. “Our mobile app developers are truly some of the best in the business” says Klein. “They love to partner with our clients to hypothesize, analyze, and experiment on new technologies to better serve their businesses.”

The firm works in dozens of industries for business of various size including Hubbell Power Systems, Office Depot, and Thompson Reuters. “Our customers see us as one of the most innovative software development companies in the Atlanta area,” says Klein. “We take that responsibility seriously. We’re so much more than just a web development operation and we’re looking forward to bringing our specific expertise to the Carolinas.”

Digital Scientists aims to be a full-service digital services provider for businesses both large and small. In addition to initial strategy and marketing planning, the firm designs and implements a full range of electronic solutions. From dashboard reporting sites to responsive mobile apps to the Internet-of-Things, clients turn to Digital Scientists for a wide array of specialties.

“We’ve really honed in on a system that works for us,” explains Klein. “Our process is intentional and our team is very engaged, and we think that results in better, faster, smarter work for our clients.”

Digital Scientists is one of the nimblest new product development firms in greater Atlanta. The team consists of developers, analysts, and product specialists who work holistically to create user-centric technology. Established in 2007, the firm operates out of offices in Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Greenville, SC.

For more information on the services available from Digital Scientists or to see recent work, email hello(at)digitalscientists.com or visit http://www.DigitalScientists.com.